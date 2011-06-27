Used 1997 Isuzu Hombre Consumer Reviews
160,000 miles and still running
Lowered it 3" ft and bk and put on 17" rims/tires, it corners solidly. Truck is sliver with dark windows with retro wheels.I removed the rear bumper and applied a spray on bed liner. The 5 speed transmission still works good and the engine (2.2) runs fine but lifters clatter a bit. Constant 25-28 mpg. I've driven the truck for 152k miles and haven't ran into any more problems than you would any other cheap truck. AC compressor, heater core, ft end parts and a new radiator this year. Plus the normal maintenance parts. I'll spend a few hundred dollars a year to fix anything that goes wrong and have complete confidence that it will take me anywhere I only spent $3800 when it only had 8k miles.
Good lil' truck!
Got it new in 1/98. Have 125k on it now. Alternator went out at 110k, and A/C compressor went out at 113k. Replaced both coil packs recently, and one sensor was acting up - which directly affected the coil packs. Other than that - absolutely nothing has gone wrong. That ain't too bad for 13 years and that many miles. Very, very, very dependable unit. The tires can be a bit of a pain to change if you have a flat. Have actually had to take a sledge-hammer to the inner-sides of the tire to bang them off rims, but other than that small annoyance, this thing has been absolutely great to deal with.
Hombre is a disappointing Chevy S-10
This car is way under powered with the 4 cyl engine and 5 speed manual tranny. It's a gutless wonder. The A/C went out right after the 3 year warranty expired, and the battery ate itself from the inside out after 12 months. Driver door key works intermittently.
got to love the SES light
Bought the truck new in98. My son bought a single cab 4 cylinder Hombre the same day. He had the transmission replaced under warranty twice. My "SERVICE ENGINE SOON" light is now on throwing the same code. 0557- manufacturers transmission code. This happened before and the dealership reset the computer, twice. This is not good....LOW POWER, and I mean LOW.
Hombre-Good Small Pick-Up
The Hombre "is what it is" and that's a small utilitarian pick-up truck. It could use some more power, but on the highway, once you attain cruising speed, you move right along no problem. This is a great well priced functional small pick-up. No mechanical problems, very comfortable seating, and easily accessible controls, and the air is cold.
Sponsored cars related to the Hombre
Related Used 1997 Isuzu Hombre info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner