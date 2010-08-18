Used 1997 Isuzu Hombre for Sale Near Me

Lowered it 3" ft and bk and put on 17" rims/tires, it corners solidly. Truck is sliver with dark windows with retro wheels.I removed the rear bumper and applied a spray on bed liner. The 5 speed transmission still works good and the engine (2.2) runs fine but lifters clatter a bit. Constant 25-28 mpg. I've driven the truck for 152k miles and haven't ran into any more problems than you would any other cheap truck. AC compressor, heater core, ft end parts and a new radiator this year. Plus the normal maintenance parts. I'll spend a few hundred dollars a year to fix anything that goes wrong and have complete confidence that it will take me anywhere I only spent $3800 when it only had 8k miles.

