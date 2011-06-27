  1. Home
Used 1997 Isuzu Hombre Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

got to love the SES light

j young, 04/18/2005
Bought the truck new in98. My son bought a single cab 4 cylinder Hombre the same day. He had the transmission replaced under warranty twice. My "SERVICE ENGINE SOON" light is now on throwing the same code. 0557- manufacturers transmission code. This happened before and the dealership reset the computer, twice. This is not good....LOW POWER, and I mean LOW.

Disappointed

IUJunior, 06/27/2003
After nearly five year of ownership and only 42,000 miles, I traded in my Hombre. I'm no mechanic but it was leaking oil from a lower seal and the spare tire support broke causing the vehicle to be spare less. My main reason for trading in the Isuzu was when the passenger door latch broke.

