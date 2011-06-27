Used 1997 Isuzu Hombre Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

j young , 04/18/2005

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought the truck new in98. My son bought a single cab 4 cylinder Hombre the same day. He had the transmission replaced under warranty twice. My "SERVICE ENGINE SOON" light is now on throwing the same code. 0557- manufacturers transmission code. This happened before and the dealership reset the computer, twice. This is not good....LOW POWER, and I mean LOW.