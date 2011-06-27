Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
QX70 SUV
4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,537*
Total Cash Price
$26,250
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$45,305*
Total Cash Price
$20,669
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,537*
Total Cash Price
$26,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 QX70 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$6,157
|Maintenance
|$1,690
|$1,097
|$2,981
|$822
|$2,499
|$9,089
|Repairs
|$701
|$855
|$1,046
|$1,297
|$1,100
|$4,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,431
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,665
|Financing
|$1,412
|$1,135
|$839
|$526
|$191
|$4,103
|Depreciation
|$6,214
|$2,869
|$2,523
|$2,238
|$2,008
|$15,852
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,560
|$10,249
|$11,811
|$9,434
|$10,484
|$57,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 QX70 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,848
|Maintenance
|$1,331
|$864
|$2,347
|$647
|$1,968
|$7,157
|Repairs
|$552
|$673
|$824
|$1,021
|$866
|$3,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,127
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,112
|$894
|$661
|$414
|$150
|$3,231
|Depreciation
|$4,893
|$2,259
|$1,987
|$1,762
|$1,581
|$12,482
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,252
|$8,070
|$9,300
|$7,428
|$8,255
|$45,305
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 INFINITI QX70 in Virginia is:not available
