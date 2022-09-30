2023 INFINITI QX60 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|21/26 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|23 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|270 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|198.2 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|86.0 in.
|Height
|69.7 in.
|Wheelbase
|114.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|155.1 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75.4 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Angle of approach
|15.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.5 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,393 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.6 in.
|Front hip room
|58.8 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.7 in.
|Rear hip room
|56.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|255/60R18 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Packages
|Cargo Package
|+$580
|Interior Options
|USB Charging Cable Set
|+$90
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|+$545
|Exterior Options
|Splash Guards
|+$230
|Radiant Grille Emblem
|+$455
|Premium Paint
|+$695
