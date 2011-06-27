  1. Home
Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 QX60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,900
Starting MSRP
$43,100
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Engine TypeGasGasHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG222226
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg20/27 mpg25/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/507.0 mi.390.0/526.5 mi.487.5/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.19.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG222226
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm270 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm243 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm295 hp @ 6400 rpm250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242416
direct injectionyesyesno
Base engine typeGasGasHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyesyesno
Premium Packageyesyesno
Theater Packageyesyesno
Premium Plus Packageyesyesno
Running Boardsyesyesyes
Cargo Packageyesyesno
Deluxe Technology Packageyesyesno
Deluxe Technology and Theater Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
video monitornonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
DVD playernonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
13 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view cameranonoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Interior Options
Infiniti WiFiyesyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
20" Wheel & Tire Packageyesyesno
Pearl Paintyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76.5 cu.ft.76.5 cu.ft.76.5 cu.ft.
Length200.1 in.200.1 in.196.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight4519 lbs.4383 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.6.5 in.6.5 in.
Height68.6 in.68.6 in.68.8 in.
EPA interior volume165.6 cu.ft.165.6 cu.ft.165.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.114.2 in.114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.77.2 in.77.2 in.
Angle of departurenono20.6 degrees
Angle of approachnono14.0 degrees
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Black Obsidian
  • Majestic White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Hagane Blue
  • Jade Green
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Black Obsidian
  • Majestic White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Hagane Blue
  • Jade Green
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Black Obsidian
  • Hagane Blue
  • Jade Green
  • Majestic White
  • Liquid Platinum
Interior Colors
  • High Contrast Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, leather
  • High Contrast Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, leather
  • High Contrast Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/65R T tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Hybrid Componentnono8 yr./ 100000 mi.
