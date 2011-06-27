  1. Home
Used 2004 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 QX56
4.6 out of 5 stars
118 reviews
5 out of 5 stars

Would buy it again!

John Douglas, 02/03/2016
Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

12 great years and 110,000 miles with no problem or repairs needed. Fantastic vehicle!

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
4.38 out of 5 stars

Upgrade from the Sequoia

mike101, 07/11/2004
4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

We traded our 2002 Sequoia in for the QX56. It is definitely a step up in power and luxury. It seems to be a better value than the Lexus and the Escalade.

4.88 out of 5 stars

Awesome SUV

2004 QX 56, 03/04/2010
4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My wife purchased new after test driving escalade,denali,LX470 and Navigator. We did have brake problems at 15K but dealer replaced all rotors and pads and extended warranty from that time. This is an all around great SUV with every feature but most of all very comfortable and lots of space. Lots of power and for a 7600lb truck 16MPG is good, we now have 80K and were going to trade but it runs so good the wife wont let it go. I cant wait to see new model and we would trade for another.

4.25 out of 5 stars

Used & Pleased

Black Bullet, 03/07/2010
4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Purchased used 2004 corporate lease with 77k miles in excellent condition. Read most Edmunds reviews prior to purchase and some of the negative reviews I have not seen. I will confirm that the DVD monitor button rattles when in use. The back door rattles only when one hits a moderate jolt, but so far we love it. Lots of room with four captain chairs, powerful engine.

4.88 out of 5 stars

Fun Ship

Allan , 07/12/2008
4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I am sold on Infiniti. Having driven BMWs for over 15 years I must say that as soon as I test drove the Infiniti it felt very much like a Beamer but much better. Coming from an X5 BMW I wanted to have speed and pick up and still have a car feel to driving. The QX56 has it all, power, comfort and the Cadillac Escalade that I test drove was no comparison. This is an 04 with only 21,000 miles so it feels like new. Took it on the interstate for the first time and it was like heaven. The cockpit gives one the feel of an aircraft. Awesome job Infiniti I'm hooked!!

See all QX56s for sale

