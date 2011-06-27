Used 2004 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Would buy it again! John Douglas , 02/03/2016 Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful 12 great years and 110,000 miles with no problem or repairs needed. Fantastic vehicle! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4.38 out of 5 stars Upgrade from the Sequoia mike101 , 07/11/2004 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We traded our 2002 Sequoia in for the QX56. It is definitely a step up in power and luxury. It seems to be a better value than the Lexus and the Escalade. Report Abuse

4.88 out of 5 stars Awesome SUV 2004 QX 56 , 03/04/2010 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My wife purchased new after test driving escalade,denali,LX470 and Navigator. We did have brake problems at 15K but dealer replaced all rotors and pads and extended warranty from that time. This is an all around great SUV with every feature but most of all very comfortable and lots of space. Lots of power and for a 7600lb truck 16MPG is good, we now have 80K and were going to trade but it runs so good the wife wont let it go. I cant wait to see new model and we would trade for another. Report Abuse

4.25 out of 5 stars Used & Pleased Black Bullet , 03/07/2010 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased used 2004 corporate lease with 77k miles in excellent condition. Read most Edmunds reviews prior to purchase and some of the negative reviews I have not seen. I will confirm that the DVD monitor button rattles when in use. The back door rattles only when one hits a moderate jolt, but so far we love it. Lots of room with four captain chairs, powerful engine. Report Abuse