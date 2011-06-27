Used 2004 INFINITI QX56 Consumer Reviews

Would buy it again! John Douglas , 02/03/2016 Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful 12 great years and 110,000 miles with no problem or repairs needed. Fantastic vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Used & Pleased Black Bullet , 03/07/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased used 2004 corporate lease with 77k miles in excellent condition. Read most Edmunds reviews prior to purchase and some of the negative reviews I have not seen. I will confirm that the DVD monitor button rattles when in use. The back door rattles only when one hits a moderate jolt, but so far we love it. Lots of room with four captain chairs, powerful engine.

Awesome SUV 2004 QX 56 , 03/04/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My wife purchased new after test driving escalade,denali,LX470 and Navigator. We did have brake problems at 15K but dealer replaced all rotors and pads and extended warranty from that time. This is an all around great SUV with every feature but most of all very comfortable and lots of space. Lots of power and for a 7600lb truck 16MPG is good, we now have 80K and were going to trade but it runs so good the wife wont let it go. I cant wait to see new model and we would trade for another.

Fun Ship Allan , 07/12/2008 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I am sold on Infiniti. Having driven BMWs for over 15 years I must say that as soon as I test drove the Infiniti it felt very much like a Beamer but much better. Coming from an X5 BMW I wanted to have speed and pick up and still have a car feel to driving. The QX56 has it all, power, comfort and the Cadillac Escalade that I test drove was no comparison. This is an 04 with only 21,000 miles so it feels like new. Took it on the interstate for the first time and it was like heaven. The cockpit gives one the feel of an aircraft. Awesome job Infiniti I'm hooked!!