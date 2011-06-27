Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Dreams come true JRJC , 09/18/2018 3.0t Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Live in Minneapolis need a AWD vehicle and want one that is sporty and fun to drive. Ruled out the Camaro (though car of choice, no AWD), Mustang, Challenger (impressive but simply way too much car for me though AWD. It is the true muscle car). Narrowed search to Audi A5, BMW & the Infiniti Q60. Opted for the Q60 based on repair concerns. BMW & Audi are way to proprietary and need attention of the dealership alone, Q60 comes with all the perks but without the mechanical intricacies of the Audi & BMW allowing my local mechanic to do maintenance as needed. Plus the price is much more competitive. Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Beautiful looking and handling! Elias DelMuro , 05/15/2019 3.0t Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Upon purchasing my 2017 Q60, I received over a dozen compliments within a weeks time. The steering is precise and instills a sense of confidence. All controls are placed perfectly placed, the stereo and features are easy to touch maneuver and the upgraded speakers are great, the seats and settings allow for comfort at all ranges (all my friends have confirmed this). Cons: None as of May 2019, which is the day this was written. Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 3 out of 5 stars Value 3 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

3 out of 5 stars Simple and Sweet Isaac K , 01/30/2019 3.0t Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 22 of 27 people found this review helpful EXTERIOR: People have stopped me in parking lots, honked in traffic, and just stared. The exterior could not look any better 11/10 INTERIOR: How can you miss the market by 4 years with not having apple carplay or android auto? That is incomprehensible for a luxury brand? I know it is coming for the 2021 models, but undescribable how you can possibly miss that. Can't tell you how interested I would be to see the data on the people who like the setup for the dual monitors. It isn't what it displays, but I haven't seen anyone in the past 5 years use the GPS provided by the manufacturer. Who approves this kind of design? WAZE integration. TRANSMISSION: Either feels like the fastest thing on the market or slowest, most unpredictable. A car for this money should have a dual-clutch. Even in manual mode, the software will override and seem like its in automatic. BACKUP CAMERA: Without the expensive assist package, it has similar backup "lanes" as my mom's 2013 honda minivan... PERFORMANCE: Sits pretty low and has good ride control. Can switch in and out of lanes quick and firm SPORTS CAR FEEL: Not really. Has the looks for it, but you feel let down by the technology. Switching between the different drive modes doesn't offer enough difference to feel like you're getting your money's worth. Safety 3 out of 5 stars Technology 1 out of 5 stars Performance 2 out of 5 stars Interior 1 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 2 out of 5 stars Value 2 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

3 out of 5 stars problems with the infotainment system Phillip H , 10/27/2018 3.0t Sport 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I've owned 4 Infiniti coupe's, starting with the g35 and I have liked all of them, but after the g35 the quality of the interior has always been disappointing. My current 2017 q60 3.0t has had issues with the infotainment system since I first drove it off the lot. Had it in to the dealership 2 times over the past 2-years, they can't figure it out and blame my iPhone. but I have had 2 different iPhones over this 2-year period and I've tried 5 different cables and the system reboots even when the iPhone is not attached, but they still blame the iPhone. What I have finally learned is Infiniti is really nice but not worth the price, I will never buy a new one again, I will consider certified used Infiniti's ( the problems with the infotainment system are that it randomly reboots, sometimes after just a few minutes but mostly after an hour+ of driving. ) Technology 1 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 1 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Value 2 out of 5 stars Report Abuse