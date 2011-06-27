Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Dreams come true
Live in Minneapolis need a AWD vehicle and want one that is sporty and fun to drive. Ruled out the Camaro (though car of choice, no AWD), Mustang, Challenger (impressive but simply way too much car for me though AWD. It is the true muscle car). Narrowed search to Audi A5, BMW & the Infiniti Q60. Opted for the Q60 based on repair concerns. BMW & Audi are way to proprietary and need attention of the dealership alone, Q60 comes with all the perks but without the mechanical intricacies of the Audi & BMW allowing my local mechanic to do maintenance as needed. Plus the price is much more competitive.
Beautiful looking and handling!
Upon purchasing my 2017 Q60, I received over a dozen compliments within a weeks time. The steering is precise and instills a sense of confidence. All controls are placed perfectly placed, the stereo and features are easy to touch maneuver and the upgraded speakers are great, the seats and settings allow for comfort at all ranges (all my friends have confirmed this). Cons: None as of May 2019, which is the day this was written.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Simple and Sweet
EXTERIOR: People have stopped me in parking lots, honked in traffic, and just stared. The exterior could not look any better 11/10 INTERIOR: How can you miss the market by 4 years with not having apple carplay or android auto? That is incomprehensible for a luxury brand? I know it is coming for the 2021 models, but undescribable how you can possibly miss that. Can't tell you how interested I would be to see the data on the people who like the setup for the dual monitors. It isn't what it displays, but I haven't seen anyone in the past 5 years use the GPS provided by the manufacturer. Who approves this kind of design? WAZE integration. TRANSMISSION: Either feels like the fastest thing on the market or slowest, most unpredictable. A car for this money should have a dual-clutch. Even in manual mode, the software will override and seem like its in automatic. BACKUP CAMERA: Without the expensive assist package, it has similar backup "lanes" as my mom's 2013 honda minivan... PERFORMANCE: Sits pretty low and has good ride control. Can switch in and out of lanes quick and firm SPORTS CAR FEEL: Not really. Has the looks for it, but you feel let down by the technology. Switching between the different drive modes doesn't offer enough difference to feel like you're getting your money's worth.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
problems with the infotainment system
I've owned 4 Infiniti coupe's, starting with the g35 and I have liked all of them, but after the g35 the quality of the interior has always been disappointing. My current 2017 q60 3.0t has had issues with the infotainment system since I first drove it off the lot. Had it in to the dealership 2 times over the past 2-years, they can't figure it out and blame my iPhone. but I have had 2 different iPhones over this 2-year period and I've tried 5 different cables and the system reboots even when the iPhone is not attached, but they still blame the iPhone. What I have finally learned is Infiniti is really nice but not worth the price, I will never buy a new one again, I will consider certified used Infiniti's ( the problems with the infotainment system are that it randomly reboots, sometimes after just a few minutes but mostly after an hour+ of driving. )
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Head Turning Sports Car
I traded a 2014 Corvette on the 2017 Q60....although completely different vehicles, I have much better ease of access with the Q60. Accelaration is fast, super fast. A great vehicle for driving in today's Interstate traffic.Still waiting on the crash ratings, but I feel very safe in the vehicle. If you are considering a true sports car with related performance, do yourself a favor and test drive the Q60. Lee Shore, Charlotte, NC
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
