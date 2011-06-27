  1. Home
Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Q50
5 out of 5 stars

Fun to drive

JOHN, 05/20/2018
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

Coming from a 2015 gs350 fsport. This ride is definitely louder but feels much sportier. You can hear the tires on the road. That being said I love everything else about the car. The technology and the dual screens i actually love. The steering with 1 button adjustment feels just as good as any car I have owned. It is fast I haven't even needed to cross 3000 RPMs yet to get to 80. I havent depressed the pedal past halfway yet! The value particularly on a lease for a 50-60k car is second to none. 400 horses and gas mileage better than my lexus. Love this car how it drives and how it looks. The only comfort features I miss but dont need is the power folding side mirrors and the power closing trunk.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Dream to drive

RedSpirit, 07/14/2018
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

The only issue with the AWD Red Sport are the Dunlap run flats that are the original equipment on the vehicle. If purchase, or lease, inform dealership that you will not go forward with purchase unless they trade out the RFs for tires of your choice. Do not listen to negative reviews. The car drives like a dream. Just do not get DAS. Sound system and blue tooth are phenomenal. Pick up, handling, and drive are amazing. 360 degree cameras, and sonar are wonderful.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars

Such a great car, but those seats...ouch!

Detroit Derriere, 08/03/2018
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

The Red Sport Q50 is an excellent sports sedan with some amazing lease deals at the moment. I love the styling, handling, and performance. The Bose audio system is outstanding. The infotainment system is old (no Carplay or Android Auto) but works well. I especially appreciate that it indexes my iPod & thumb drive so that I can say "Play song <name>" or "Play artist <name>" and it works. The Kia Stinger could not do that and the Audi A4 wouldn't work with my iPod at all! What keeps me coming back to Infiniti is quality. This is the sixth G35/G37/Q50 I've leased and I've never had a single major issue with any of them. So why only 4 stars? The seats. The seat bottom feels like it is designed for a tiny Japanese person -- which I'm not. The sides of the seat bottom are stiff and cupped upward, to keep you from sliding around during all those high-G turns Infiniti expects you to make, but for me they press into my butt enough to cause soreness and fatigue - so much so that I had to buy a foam seat cushion to use on long trips or I end up with sciatic pain. This is something I did not notice during my 20 minute test drive, but after a week of owning the car it became evident. If I could take the car back and switch it for a non-sport model, I would - that's how painful it is.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
2 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Cordi81

Cordi81, 07/17/2018
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

simply the car is beast in any aspects! Great job Infiniti especially on tuning the engine like that, awesome.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Outstanding Car

Steve, 01/31/2018
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
13 of 16 people found this review helpful

This one of the best all-around cars that I have ever experienced.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
4 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
4 out of 5 stars
