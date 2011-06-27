Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Stupid Fast! Scott , 02/13/2018 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I have almost 10,000 miles on my 2017 Q50 Red Sport so I figured it was about time to write a review. I have had it for 10 months and driven in snow, rain and dry conditions. Mountains and flat ground. The thing has been great in all conditions, even in a mini blizzard! You have to watch the throttle in bad weather, or use the economy or snow modes but otherwise it handles great. I find myself going over the limit a bit more often when accelerating on an on-ramp, it just gets to speed so quickly if you aren't paying attention, even faster if you have it in sport or sport+ mode. I typically drive around in standard mode. I initially used the economy mode but realized it didn't seem to make a big difference in fuel economy. Speaking of, I average 22-24 MPG with a good mix of city and highway. I play with the speed a bit but I'm not racing every car I pull up next to at a stop light either. I have had it back to the dealer three times. First was for the Bluetooth system. It would not connect properly to my old LG G4 even though they advertised it would. They went through the Bluetooth system and couldn't find anything and finally told me to go away that there wasn't anything they could do for me. Now with my new (Samsung S8) there haven't been any issues. Second trip was for the first oil change. Third trip was due to a notice I got in the mail about a computer re-programming (no big deal). Otherwise I haven't had any issues. I was a littler nervous about the run flat tires and no spare. I got a nail in one of the tires and saw that it was $465/tire for the OEM tires. Luckily the nail didn't puncture the air chamber and I didn't have to replace the tire. There are cheaper run flats but I have been impressed with the tires, not sure I want to spend that for replacement tires when that time comes. Overall for being a fairly large car, it handles well and has a stupid amount of acceleration, even at highway speeds. I love the flat torque curve. I was a little worried about having some buyers remorse but so far I have been super happy with the car! October 2002 Update: Have around 55,000 miles on the car now. Nothing has really changed from my initial thoughts. Few sets of tires (Bridgestone Driveguard seem to work well on it and get good mileage). Have take a couple trips and driven in a lot of snow/ice with no issues. It does take a little getting used to the handling in the snow but once you get the feel for it there aren't really any issues. Still very happy with the purchase. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 3 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Love My Infinti J.P. , 12/31/2019 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful After owning a 2002 I35, a 2009 G37, I finally broke down and bought a 2017 Q50 Red sport 400 AWD. All I can say is wow! this car is a "sleeper"...I have had so may BMW 335is, Lexus IS350 and Acuras want to race me. Now I'm not a racer but you put this in sport + or as I've created my own "personal" configuration and none of them can keep up, it's not even close. On top of that(I've had it about 2 years now), it's super comfortable for long drives of over 500 miles, it's Bluetooth works great, seat warmers and steering wheel warmers come in very handy, it gives decent gas mileage for the way I drive and over the last year it's become even more intuitive to my driving style . It's a real pleasure to drive, and I can truly say, it's the best infiniti I've owned by MILES!!! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars Q50 redsport Sash , 05/31/2017 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 21 of 25 people found this review helpful I've had the car for about 2 months. My previous car was a G37 IPL, so I will mostly compare this to that and the other two cars I cross shopped this with, the BMW 440iGC/340i and Lexus GS350 F Sport. It's definitely faster than the IPL, but it doesn't feel as sporty. I can't figure out why, but I've narrowed it down to either the tires being different or because the IPL had a LSD. It just doesn't feel that great in the corners. The acceleration is really good, though. I mainly drive on the highway and it's really useful for when you have to speed up to change lanes. From what I've read, the 400HP ranking is actually underrated. But still, I actually preferred the cars I was comparing this too. I really wanted a Lexus GS, but when it came down to price, there was really no decision at all. They have some insane deals going on. The sticker on mine was $57K. The Lexus and BMW I was looking at were $59K. My monthly lease payment is $250-350 lower with the Infiniti. My payment is actually $50 lower than what it was for my IPL and this has a lot more power and technology. The gas mileage is pretty good too. I get 24mpg in Sport mode and 25 in Normal. One time I was running low on gas, so I took it easy on the pedal and I got up to 30mpg. So in conclusion, the car looks great, handles okay, has a lot of power, interior is comfortable with a good amount of space, has all the new technology, and even gets pretty good gas mileage if you don't mash the peddle. And they usually have really good deals going on, so it's great value for the money. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

2 out of 5 stars Beware!!! srd555 , 01/20/2018 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 18 of 27 people found this review helpful Bought a new 2018 Red sport. Two days after purchase the lower touch screen malfunctions. Took it back to the dealer and was told I NEED A new DCU (the lower screen). I was told it would take 5 days. On the 8th day I had to call to find out whats going on and was told the part is on back order for a month. As of today the month has come and gone and still no car and no idea when I would get it back. Inifiniti customer care has to be the worst in history. I have been lied to and my calls have gone unanswered. They tell me dates, then when the date passes I have to call and then im told another date with no explanation as to why the change. Ive searched the internet and found that the DCU is an on going issue for infiniti since 2014 so they know about it, but when I originally asked if this is something that happens alot, I was told no. This has been my worst purchase ever. The look , power and handling of the car is fantastic but the unreliability of the electronics and the terrible customer service makes this a bad buy. I gave up a reliable Lexus I had for 11 years for this car and it broke in 2 days. This is my first and last Infiniti. After I get it back i need to find a way to get out of it before anything else happens" Technology 2 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 2 out of 5 stars Comfort 3 out of 5 stars Reliability 2 out of 5 stars Report Abuse