Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

4 out of 5 stars Ordinary driver's review after 2 months jpat0973 , 02/28/2015 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 44 of 45 people found this review helpful I'my not a professionally trained driver looking to evaluate this car on how many Gs it pulls. I'm an ordinary guy who commutes 100 miles per day and bought this car to drive it like most people will - on traffic filled highways and streets with stop lights, not hairpin turns. It is whisper quiet on the highway, faster than anything else you'll see on the road, and sips fuel. Technology is beyond what I need, but has nice features. I didn't get the deluxe technology package because I am more than capable of staying in my lane and hitting the brakes. Bottom line, this is a really nice sedan (it's not a sports car). Extra note, it's great in the snow. Report Abuse

4.5 out of 5 stars Q50 experience-15 months later Mohamed Samman , 03/14/2015 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I leased a Q50S AWD Hybrid in Nov 2013. The first couple of months I had problems with the Infiniti Connection technology that even the dealership couldn't figure out how to fix. Since then it has been a very pleasant experience. The recent addition of the inTouch apps is nice. The handling and cornering is the same if not better than BMW 335. In Sport mode the acceleration is awesome and the paddle shifters are very responsive. When accelerating from low speed in standard or eco mode the transmission appears confused which gear to shift to first and sometimes fails to respond properly to the driver's foot on the gas pedal. Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars You must drive this car to appreciate its wonders! Ken Cribbs , 07/24/2016 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It takes some time to appreciate the advanced technology the 2014 Q50S Hybrid brings to the table. Once you "get it," you won't want to go back to conventional drive trains or steering/suspensions. Now three-plus years into ownership of my Q50s Hybrid with all available options (except for AWD, which isn't needed in my urban tropical climate), I enjoy driving this vehicle more than ever. Ignore the naysayers! The hybrid Q50s with the 3.5L gas engine apparently has been discontinued in current model years, so this gem is now quite scarce on the market. If you find one in good shape with reasonable mileage, by all means, buy it! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 3 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Super Cruiser Oren , 11/09/2015 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Extraordinary highway cruiser. Loads of horsepower to effortlessly pass, refined and comfortable suspension, fantastic seating comfort, concert hall audio quality, and a real world 34.3mpg at an average speed of 77mph with a/c running. This vehicle is near ideal for rolling down the highway. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse