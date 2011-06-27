  1. Home
Used 1996 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Q45
5(70%)4(30%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7 out of 5 stars
10 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons
5 out of 5 stars

Love this car

mhm, 12/10/2002
4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my Infiniti. I drive the car for business alot and it continues to amaze me. After turning 100,000 miles last month, the car is as solid and dependable as the day I bought it. I still go to a dealer for scheduled maintenance for convenience and service. I don't care if they charge me a little more. This is the most overlooked luxury sedan on the planet.

4.38 out of 5 stars

Great Ride

san_matthew, 04/20/2005
4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great car. Very smooth ride. I love all of the features. The interior has to be the best ever made. The arm rests fit perfectly. It is a little slow starting off, but picks up with a bang after the 3rd gear. I have not had any required repairs since I bought it in November. The only downfall would be the mile per gallon. Since it is a V8 it only gets about 17 mpg. I love the car, and it seems like it will last forever. Fun to drive.

4.25 out of 5 stars

Nice car

Qowner, 07/05/2002
4dr Sedan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car moves! The body style is wonderful. This car is a pleasure to drive if you don't have to park in a tight spot.Great A/C. Cools fast..even in the South!The service has been remarkable, but I do not think that I would spend the $$$ on a Q45 again. I will probably stick with a less expensive Infiniti though. Loaner car when yours is being serviced will keep me in an Infiniti.

4.88 out of 5 stars

Fabulous 'Q'

darcyn, 12/27/2002
4dr Sedan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We bought our 'Q' back in 1998 in great condition with 28K. WOW! What a car! So, if you are looking for a 'Q' new or used, you can't go wrong. The customer service is superb! Especially the loaner cars they give (usually I35's), whenever I need regular maintenance. However, the maintenance costs are a bit pricey. Then again, if you like to be treated with class, sometimes a price comes with that! :) I just cannot say enough positives about my car. At almost 98,000 miles and 4 years later, this baby moves and still sounds like she did the day we bought her! Ahhh!! I hope they NEVER discontinue this model!

4.88 out of 5 stars

Have Owned 1996 Infiniti Q-45 For 7 Yrs.

abracadabra, 07/12/2003
4dr Sedan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this Infiniti new in Atlanta at the end of the model year, paying $40,000 for car with MSRP of $48,395. The car has been nearly flawless. The paint is still in pristine condition, mechanically the car is 5-star. It's a lot of fun to drive. I wish that traction control had been available in Atlanta because I now live in the Boston area. The dealership situation in Atlanta is far better than it is in Boston. I think I was hosed by the dealer for the cost of the 60k service based on Edmunds' information.

