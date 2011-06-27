Used 1996 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love this car
I love my Infiniti. I drive the car for business alot and it continues to amaze me. After turning 100,000 miles last month, the car is as solid and dependable as the day I bought it. I still go to a dealer for scheduled maintenance for convenience and service. I don't care if they charge me a little more. This is the most overlooked luxury sedan on the planet.
Great Ride
This is a great car. Very smooth ride. I love all of the features. The interior has to be the best ever made. The arm rests fit perfectly. It is a little slow starting off, but picks up with a bang after the 3rd gear. I have not had any required repairs since I bought it in November. The only downfall would be the mile per gallon. Since it is a V8 it only gets about 17 mpg. I love the car, and it seems like it will last forever. Fun to drive.
Nice car
This car moves! The body style is wonderful. This car is a pleasure to drive if you don't have to park in a tight spot.Great A/C. Cools fast..even in the South!The service has been remarkable, but I do not think that I would spend the $$$ on a Q45 again. I will probably stick with a less expensive Infiniti though. Loaner car when yours is being serviced will keep me in an Infiniti.
Fabulous 'Q'
We bought our 'Q' back in 1998 in great condition with 28K. WOW! What a car! So, if you are looking for a 'Q' new or used, you can't go wrong. The customer service is superb! Especially the loaner cars they give (usually I35's), whenever I need regular maintenance. However, the maintenance costs are a bit pricey. Then again, if you like to be treated with class, sometimes a price comes with that! :) I just cannot say enough positives about my car. At almost 98,000 miles and 4 years later, this baby moves and still sounds like she did the day we bought her! Ahhh!! I hope they NEVER discontinue this model!
Have Owned 1996 Infiniti Q-45 For 7 Yrs.
I purchased this Infiniti new in Atlanta at the end of the model year, paying $40,000 for car with MSRP of $48,395. The car has been nearly flawless. The paint is still in pristine condition, mechanically the car is 5-star. It's a lot of fun to drive. I wish that traction control had been available in Atlanta because I now live in the Boston area. The dealership situation in Atlanta is far better than it is in Boston. I think I was hosed by the dealer for the cost of the 60k service based on Edmunds' information.
