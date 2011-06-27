Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Consumer Reviews
convertible
I love my car Orig.owner My conv. stopped converting need help Is there anyone out there can fix converting mech.??
Incredibly great car!
I bought this car new and will keep it till I pass on. I have 14 cars in my stables and besides my 67 Shelby Fastback, this is the one I take to the most car shows. She gets as much attention as my Shelby and has twice the ride. I am a huge fan of older car's, early 50's to late 60's, but when I saw this car on the showroom floor, I had to take it for a spin. I have been spinning ever since. Only 23k on her but a very fun 23k. My daily driver is a 2013 Mustang GT but if I could find another M30 convertable with low miles and not beat up, I would give the Ford to my wife.
convertible like no other
fun to drive, I love the fact that it's rear wheel drive. Drives like a dream.
My M30 is Great!
I've had my M30 for 12 years and the only thing I've ever had to replace was the starter one time. This has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. Its very easy to work on and the build quality is better than most cars made today. In contrast my 1990 Acura Legend Coupe looked great but had so many problems I sold it to get the Infiniti. All the Acura's I've owned have had problems whereas the Infiniti's I've had have been almost trouble free. I now own three Infiniti's and won't buy an
LOVE MY CAR!
She is ONE of the 1st infiniti's to come over here! Limited supply of parts! Give her some love and care and she will serve you well! This car was ORDERED back in 1990! I am only the second person to own this car! I only drive to work and shopping so mileage is low! She needs some work, but what 20+ yer old car doesn't! I have put in many new parts and just finished all 4 brakes.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M30
Related Used 1991 INFINITI M30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60