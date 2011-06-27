  1. Home
Used 2012 INFINITI M Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 M
5.0
3 reviews
Great Car

esquire1001, 01/15/2013
M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
I just traded a Lexus 460L for the M37h which is the hybrid version. I have seen some reviews for the hybrid and some are better than others. In general, i really like this car and I am fairly picky about cars. I have only had it a few days, but from what I can tell, it is a big upgrade from a performance and technology standpoint from my 2007 Lexus. Nothing wrong with the Lexus and it was a great car, but the Infinity has a much tighter feel, better performance, better infotainment and better sound system. Not to mention better performance if you want it or better gas mileage if you want it.

2012 Infiniti M35h

James Beavan, 05/19/2016
M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
I bought this car off of a lease with 19,000 miles on it and have put about 23,000 miles on it myself. It has been problem free, just basic maintenance, no other issues. This is a good looking car stock and even better looking after I added a few tasteful mod's (legal tinted windows/20" staggered black & chrome wheels/chrome door post pillar's/chrome tinted window vent visors/chrome mesh upper and lower front grill mesh inserts/rear factory deck lid spoiler and LED fog lights. Maybe due to the tires or that I only use 87 octane gas, but even in moderate mixed driving I don't get close to the EPA 29 MPG, more like 26-27 when calculated by hand, the trip computer over estimates my MPG by about 1.5-2 MPG on average. The only other issue I have sometimes the traction control is funny when making a turn from a stop, it will kick in and not allow you to accelerate. I love the interior layout and the car drives great and has a nice sound system and easy to use control panel. Being a hybrid the trunk isn't long, but it is deep enough to hold plenty of groceries or 2 golf bags. It's nice driving a car that has a unique look with its contoured hood and beautiful lines.

Great Car.

jrossini, 03/08/2011
M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
Great Car. I hope they build an M coupe with highoutput hybrid system as well!

