Used 2012 INFINITI M Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I just traded a Lexus 460L for the M37h which is the hybrid version. I have seen some reviews for the hybrid and some are better than others. In general, i really like this car and I am fairly picky about cars. I have only had it a few days, but from what I can tell, it is a big upgrade from a performance and technology standpoint from my 2007 Lexus. Nothing wrong with the Lexus and it was a great car, but the Infinity has a much tighter feel, better performance, better infotainment and better sound system. Not to mention better performance if you want it or better gas mileage if you want it.

James Beavan , 05/19/2016 M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car off of a lease with 19,000 miles on it and have put about 23,000 miles on it myself. It has been problem free, just basic maintenance, no other issues. This is a good looking car stock and even better looking after I added a few tasteful mod's (legal tinted windows/20" staggered black & chrome wheels/chrome door post pillar's/chrome tinted window vent visors/chrome mesh upper and lower front grill mesh inserts/rear factory deck lid spoiler and LED fog lights. Maybe due to the tires or that I only use 87 octane gas, but even in moderate mixed driving I don't get close to the EPA 29 MPG, more like 26-27 when calculated by hand, the trip computer over estimates my MPG by about 1.5-2 MPG on average. The only other issue I have sometimes the traction control is funny when making a turn from a stop, it will kick in and not allow you to accelerate. I love the interior layout and the car drives great and has a nice sound system and easy to use control panel. Being a hybrid the trunk isn't long, but it is deep enough to hold plenty of groceries or 2 golf bags. It's nice driving a car that has a unique look with its contoured hood and beautiful lines.