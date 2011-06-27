  1. Home
Used 2013 INFINITI JX SUV Consumer Reviews

3.8 out of 5 stars
63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons
4.63 out of 5 stars

Positive First Impressions with the JX

rtmoorewy, 04/20/2012
JX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

I just picked up my new JX this week and my initial impressions are very favorable. My JX is the Emerald Graphite AWD with the premium package. This is my second Infiniti (2007 FX35). The fit and finish is impeccable. The emerald paint is a deep metallic rich, subtly changing hue in different lights. The java interior is beautiful, as well as very comfortable. There is plenty of interior room, including headroom. 3rd row seat is low, but roomy. The floor is level throughout, and plenty of visibility all around. The controls are well placed. This car is clearly designed for quiet and comfort. By design, it does not have the same performance & handling of other Infinitis. But, loads of tech!

3.75 out of 5 stars

Living with the JX

2002blksle, 11/28/2012
JX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
43 of 44 people found this review helpful

Traded an 08 CX-9 for the JX. The Mazda handled much better but the JX feels more refined. I also have a G35 and the JX is far from handling expectations for Infiniti which is becoming more disappointing after living with the car. It is quiet, I do like the CVT especially after 3500RPM, milage is good, lots of great tech, and great entry to 3rd row without massive rear doors. Build quality has not been great. In 2 months, had multiple rattles, had loose trim, and now the HVAC fan is making noise. Overall I give it a B. Not sure i would do it again now that the honeymoon period is wearing off. Bottom line-- test drive it multiple times before signing the papers.

4 out of 5 stars

CVT Transmission issue

goshin, 04/20/2014
JX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I love my 2013 except for the CVT transmission issues I've been having ever since I picked up my car. It "shuttered" from the first month, through and into the 10 month. My local Infinity dealer finally had a tech ride with me and he felt the significant "shuttering" that I experienced. The dealer was very good about trying to help and even replaced the transmission, per their Infinity service people. But still it persists. I'm done with it. Too bad too - nice car.

4.63 out of 5 stars

Very nice family CUV!

foody, 04/22/2012
JX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

Traded in a '11 QX56 for the JX35 AWD. It is the wife's new soccer mom mobile! Hopefull, the MPG will be better than the QX! The JX35 came with Premium pkg, Theater pkg, Deluxe Touring pkg, Tow pkg, and Roof Rails. We really like the java interior with maple interior accents; the 20" wheels look nice too. The interior is very plush and roomy. It looks and feels high end. The second row moves about 5 inches fwd/aft, which is a great feature-more leg room. Unlike most of the SUVs in this class, the third row is useful. A 6 ft. adult can sit back there comfortably. Infact, it's just as comfortable as the 3rd row seat on the QX56. Getting in/out of the 3rd row is a breeze.

2.25 out of 5 stars

what a mistake

krasinski, 12/16/2014
JX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
29 of 31 people found this review helpful

We bought this car new, and finally traded it in at 18 months of continuous warranty issues. Our vehicle spent over two months in the service department for miscellaneous issues. They were not major mechanical problems, but more trim and interior build issues. Called to try and exchange on Lemon law, but was denied and told that there is a warranty on the vehicle for these types of issues. We really liked the safety features, but the loaners don't always have them and we spent just too much time in service. List on this vehicle was 57,000, trade in $35,000. We were happy to get rid of the vehicle and promise to never buy an Infiniti again.

