Used 2013 INFINITI JX SUV Consumer Reviews

4.63 out of 5 stars Positive First Impressions with the JX rtmoorewy , 04/20/2012 JX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I just picked up my new JX this week and my initial impressions are very favorable. My JX is the Emerald Graphite AWD with the premium package. This is my second Infiniti (2007 FX35). The fit and finish is impeccable. The emerald paint is a deep metallic rich, subtly changing hue in different lights. The java interior is beautiful, as well as very comfortable. There is plenty of interior room, including headroom. 3rd row seat is low, but roomy. The floor is level throughout, and plenty of visibility all around. The controls are well placed. This car is clearly designed for quiet and comfort. By design, it does not have the same performance & handling of other Infinitis. But, loads of tech! Report Abuse

3.75 out of 5 stars Living with the JX 2002blksle , 11/28/2012 JX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful Traded an 08 CX-9 for the JX. The Mazda handled much better but the JX feels more refined. I also have a G35 and the JX is far from handling expectations for Infiniti which is becoming more disappointing after living with the car. It is quiet, I do like the CVT especially after 3500RPM, milage is good, lots of great tech, and great entry to 3rd row without massive rear doors. Build quality has not been great. In 2 months, had multiple rattles, had loose trim, and now the HVAC fan is making noise. Overall I give it a B. Not sure i would do it again now that the honeymoon period is wearing off. Bottom line-- test drive it multiple times before signing the papers. Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars CVT Transmission issue goshin , 04/20/2014 JX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I love my 2013 except for the CVT transmission issues I've been having ever since I picked up my car. It "shuttered" from the first month, through and into the 10 month. My local Infinity dealer finally had a tech ride with me and he felt the significant "shuttering" that I experienced. The dealer was very good about trying to help and even replaced the transmission, per their Infinity service people. But still it persists. I'm done with it. Too bad too - nice car. Report Abuse

4.63 out of 5 stars Very nice family CUV! foody , 04/22/2012 JX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Traded in a '11 QX56 for the JX35 AWD. It is the wife's new soccer mom mobile! Hopefull, the MPG will be better than the QX! The JX35 came with Premium pkg, Theater pkg, Deluxe Touring pkg, Tow pkg, and Roof Rails. We really like the java interior with maple interior accents; the 20" wheels look nice too. The interior is very plush and roomy. It looks and feels high end. The second row moves about 5 inches fwd/aft, which is a great feature-more leg room. Unlike most of the SUVs in this class, the third row is useful. A 6 ft. adult can sit back there comfortably. Infact, it's just as comfortable as the 3rd row seat on the QX56. Getting in/out of the 3rd row is a breeze. Report Abuse