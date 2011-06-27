Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Consumer Reviews
6 months later.....
Excellent overall. It balances handling, comfort and exceptional value. I looked at all the usual suspects. 3 series, C-Class, Acura, Lexus and found the G37 to represent the best of all these brands. 3.7liter is a rocket on wheels, precision handling when pushed and comfortable in city driving. Exceptional navigation system, very easy use with both voice command and touchscreen. Great driving position. I have about 4k miles and its been very reliable compared to my 2008 Audi A6. Service costs are very reasonable. Good long distance cruiser. Like BMW and Mercedes, G37s are built on independent rear wheel drive platform unlike Lexus ES and Acura TL.
Perfect balance and combination
Coming from a 2002 Honda CR-V, I wanted something that had some giddy-up that also had the feel of a sports car, but the comfort of a luxury sedan. I was looking at Mustang's and Camaro's that had the driving aspect nailed, but lacked in comfort, gas mileage, and visibility. Luckily, I found this 2010 Infiniti G37X used online with 66k miles on it, and I was IMMEDIATELY in love. It is SO fast, purrs when you drive it, but has all the bells and whistles (and the comfort) of a BMW! Not to mention it's beautiful to look at and is definitely a head-turner on the streets! It's absolutely everything I love in a car. Could not be happier!
2nd review
This is my 2nd review of this car after owning it almost a year now. I have had Zero issues. It is a beautiful car and a pleasure to drive. For those who complain that it is not a luxury ride - it will beat you up a little - it is a performance car, not meant for a perfectly cushy ride. Buy a Caddy or Lexus if you want that! Do your research before buying. Also, take the car for an extended test drive - most luxury brands will allow you to "lease" one overnight. Acura, Infiniti and Volvo all allowed me to do that. Acura missed a huge market by making the TL larger and longer and Volvo dealerships don't care if you buy a car or not.
Heaven on wheels
I looked at BMW 3 series, Audi A4 and VWcc in addition to the 2011 Infinti G37X. Overall the 2011 G37x offered a lot more for a much lower cost. My G37X is all wheel drive with rear view back up cam, blue tooth, navigation, leather heated seats, heated wind screens, bose sound system with cd, dvd player, ipod connections, cd burner, satellite radio,memory stick reader and 30GB storage music box hard drive. This car is awsome, luxurious and fun to drive. Its actually faster than the BMW. Total price with remote start was several thousands less than the BMW and Audi with similar options.
2010 g37x sedan
Bought this car about a year ago with only 18,000 miles. Since then I've almost double the miles since I bought it and it has been the best car I've ever owned. The main reason why I bought this car was for the reliability and performance. (I also own a 350z). The car is extremely fast for a 4dr sedan and with the awd it gets off the line extremely fast in any condition. With all this power it's hard not to get yourself into trouble. I drive it hard every day and have even tracked the car. Still runs like brand new. Being in the northeast and having the worst winter on record it always got me where I had to go and never got stuck.
- Performance
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the G37 Sedan
Related Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner