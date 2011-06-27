Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Consumer Reviews

6 months later..... captivemind , 01/01/2011 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Excellent overall. It balances handling, comfort and exceptional value. I looked at all the usual suspects. 3 series, C-Class, Acura, Lexus and found the G37 to represent the best of all these brands. 3.7liter is a rocket on wheels, precision handling when pushed and comfortable in city driving. Exceptional navigation system, very easy use with both voice command and touchscreen. Great driving position. I have about 4k miles and its been very reliable compared to my 2008 Audi A6. Service costs are very reasonable. Good long distance cruiser. Like BMW and Mercedes, G37s are built on independent rear wheel drive platform unlike Lexus ES and Acura TL. Report Abuse

Perfect balance and combination emsmith175 , 04/13/2015 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Coming from a 2002 Honda CR-V, I wanted something that had some giddy-up that also had the feel of a sports car, but the comfort of a luxury sedan. I was looking at Mustang's and Camaro's that had the driving aspect nailed, but lacked in comfort, gas mileage, and visibility. Luckily, I found this 2010 Infiniti G37X used online with 66k miles on it, and I was IMMEDIATELY in love. It is SO fast, purrs when you drive it, but has all the bells and whistles (and the comfort) of a BMW! Not to mention it's beautiful to look at and is definitely a head-turner on the streets! It's absolutely everything I love in a car. Could not be happier! Report Abuse

2nd review ljb5966 , 02/25/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd review of this car after owning it almost a year now. I have had Zero issues. It is a beautiful car and a pleasure to drive. For those who complain that it is not a luxury ride - it will beat you up a little - it is a performance car, not meant for a perfectly cushy ride. Buy a Caddy or Lexus if you want that! Do your research before buying. Also, take the car for an extended test drive - most luxury brands will allow you to "lease" one overnight. Acura, Infiniti and Volvo all allowed me to do that. Acura missed a huge market by making the TL larger and longer and Volvo dealerships don't care if you buy a car or not. Report Abuse

Heaven on wheels gib2011 , 01/19/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I looked at BMW 3 series, Audi A4 and VWcc in addition to the 2011 Infinti G37X. Overall the 2011 G37x offered a lot more for a much lower cost. My G37X is all wheel drive with rear view back up cam, blue tooth, navigation, leather heated seats, heated wind screens, bose sound system with cd, dvd player, ipod connections, cd burner, satellite radio,memory stick reader and 30GB storage music box hard drive. This car is awsome, luxurious and fun to drive. Its actually faster than the BMW. Total price with remote start was several thousands less than the BMW and Audi with similar options. Report Abuse