Used 2003 INFINITI G35 Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.88 out of 5 stars 03 and 04 G35 Coupes - Still have both in 2013 ay9i , 09/11/2013 2dr Coupe w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful 4 vehicles in the household, BMW, Infiniti QX4, and 2 G35's - an '03 and '04. Have had many other brands. We have kept our G35's all these years as they are a wonderful blend of performance, appearance, and luxury appointments supported by an outstandingly reliable and safe, fun to drive sporty car with usable back seat and cargo/trunk. The only problems - ever - are minor electrical over 9 and 10 years. Door lock actuators on both cars failed ($150 ea) and radio/climate control head repair ($400) on the '04. Both vehicles have about 70k miles garaged but driven year round including rough Canadian winters. Simply unbeatable combination of value, quality, reliability, luxury and fun. Report Abuse

4.13 out of 5 stars Still love my 2003 G35 Coupe ivorycoupe03 , 01/08/2012 2dr Coupe w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Back in 2002, I was in the market for a new car and had read about the Infiniti G35 sedan. Test drove the sedan and loved it, then saw the photos of the upcoming coupe. I am so glad I waited for the coupe. I purchased mine in October 2002, so it was one of the first G35 coupes sold in my state. It was amazing to drive such a head turner back then, and I love it still. Every time I see it, I recognize again how beautiful it is. I do take care where I park, etc., so it is pristine. Yes, I've had some electrical issues (A/C - stereo control, windows), but for a 9 year old car with 86K miles, it's been a good value. Love my 2003 G35 coupe! Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars great reliability and a lot of fun itomatik , 05/03/2011 2dr Coupe w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful bought it with 54k miles. had for 7 months and no mechanical issues except of window motor and power locks, which I figured is a frequent problem. other than standard maintenance have had no problem. rear tires live shorter than usual sedan, but it's a performance car, so this is what you have to pay for driving in style :) interior is very comfortable even though it's a 2003 car. a lot of people who don't know infinities asked whether my car was new :) loved it! rear seats can't really fit tall ppl, but perfect for kids or shorter person. the ride is quiet. sport suspension really lets you feel the road, so you can have better handling. Report Abuse

4.63 out of 5 stars coming up on 9 years and counting clay2000nc , 04/01/2012 2dr Coupe w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful Back in July 2003 when I purchased the Red G35 Coupe MT6 my wife told me it was my 10 year car based on the price. Well here we are at 110,000 miles and it still looks and performs like the day we picked it up. Yes, having a car like this comes with a cost. Tires are certainly one of them along with the periodic window motor/regulator. But getting 23 mpg average and getting 27 mpg on the highway is not bad at all. This is the longest I ever owned a car and to date I can not see another car I'd even want to buy. Report Abuse