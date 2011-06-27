  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G20
  4. Used 1995 INFINITI G20
  5. Used 1995 INFINITI G20 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 INFINITI G20 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 G20
5(83%)4(14%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
36 reviews
Write a review
See all G20s for sale
List Price Estimate
$787 - $1,898
Used G20 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Get the manual

over200thousand, 08/22/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought in 2000 with 67k miles. Now has 200769+ miles. The bad: a couple of big repairs, transmission and clutch at about 130k, also cvboots/axles at around 185k. Tachometer not working, driver-side window only goes down about 80%, sunroof motor retired in 2007, and odometer just broke. The good: the best car I've ever owned (81 RX7, 82 Saab Turbo, 86 GTI, 91 Eclipse GSX, 95 Camry). VERY fun to drive, great handling, not quick off the line, but great performance at 3k rpm and above, quiet, solid, interior still essentially perfect. Good investment to have windows tinted when I got the car. 22-24 mpg city, 24-27 mpg hwy. $50/year DMV registration in CA. I would sell this car to my mom.

Report Abuse

1995 Infiniti G20 (automatic)

drcy, 10/27/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car a few days ago from a car dealer and it was in excellent condition with only 1 previous owner. This car handles very well and feels very steady on the road. My father had a '93 Infiniti G20 and I loved driving that car and my '95 G20 is no different.

Report Abuse

Buy yourself one, you'll bless yourself

randyo156, 09/12/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had my g20 for 3 years now and have had some wonderful times. People say its pretty slow, but a four door used sedan for under 5 k, its about the best motor you can get. Its handling is top notch and i feel once your drive a G its hard to get used to something that doesnt handle as well. My car has 167k on it with no issues, paint steal gleams, not a single rattle or creak yet. Rides firm and nice, great high speed cruiser if you drive long distances. Im getting between 23-28 for gas mileage, and im a very hard driver. I liberally use the 7500 rpm red line. I've got 40,000 miles on my current tires, maybe about 15k left. Its a best buy

Report Abuse

95 Infiniti - an amazing deal

Thebaddog, 09/23/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 100,000 miles on it. Even though it shows its age in a few aspects, it was a steal in the price I paid, and how much I got. It drives just as well as many new cars. I would recomend this to anyone looking for a great car at a great price, and if you have more cash to burn get a newer model, or don't and save the rest ;)

Report Abuse

Best car I've ever bought

Whitney Smith, 04/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the car when she was 2 and had about 32k, she's has been a dream. No problems. Just regular stuff like a battery, new brakes and tires. Did I mention she has 125,000 miles now. Thinking of trading her in, but am afraid I won't find anything as reliable as her. She drive 35 miles each way in Atlanta traffic every day and never complains a bit. By the way, the dealership service, while expensive, is worth it. While it was under warranty they found a few minor things for me and repaired them. The loaner program while your car is in for service is reason enough to buy an Infiniti. You never have to sit around and wait!

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all G20s for sale

Related Used 1995 INFINITI G20 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles