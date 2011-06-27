Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 SUV Consumer Reviews
It handles like a sports car
The reviews are correct: the FX35 handles like a sports sedan, but with a higher seating position and extra room. The ride is firm, but comfortable. You feel some bumps, but it's not harsh. (I did not have the sport package.) AWD, snow mode, and ground clearance meant that I plowed easily through a foot or more of snow. Great in foul weather. You could sleep a night in the seats - super comfortable. Very zippy engine, with a very nice sounding growl. Just a sweet vehicle (I drove it new during a 2 yr lease).
I love my Infiniti FX35!
I admire the unique styling on the FX35 it feels like you are driving a sports car with the space of a CUV. This vehicle has been very fun to drive and responsive when power is needed.
Family Vette
We have logged nearly 50K miles in our FX35 sport/touring AWD. It handles like a big corvette, very tight & sporty feel. We use this vehicle as a daily driver as well as for vacations out of state, as it gets 24mpg Hwy vs 18mpg in our Land Rover. It has some of the quality that Nissan is known for; however, it is pricier to maintaine. Surprisingly, I have had a wheel bearing fail, multiple recalls/warranty repairs & two break jobs all within 50 thousand miles. My wife enjoys driving this vehicle, but I am not sure if I will keep it once the warranty expires.
Husband's Car
My husband needed a new car, so I did my homework and found the FX35. I loved the shape and appearance of the car, it's a strong sharp looking car. We test drove the Nissan Murano, but the feel was different than the FX, I like the fact that the FX iss a rear wheel drive. Now... I drive the car every day & my husband drives the 2nd car.
Love it
I've been thinking about a FX-35 for 5 years. I always thought that the mileage would be too poor for me to consider. Love a sporty driver that is practical - which defines an FX. Wanted something bigger than my 07 VW-GTI. Drove the BMW X6- nice but small, heavy, overpriced and lacks the fun to drive factor Love the FXs comfort, size, quality, sporty drive, high end finishes, feel of the wheel and those seats. Big side mirrors enhance side visibility - with backup camera, I can park easily. Haven't been this thrilled with a car since I bought my 92 Legend couple new. If you don't put your foot into it, you can do OK with gas consumption
