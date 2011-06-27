  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI FX35
  4. Used 2008 INFINITI FX35
  5. Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 FX35
More about the 2008 FX35
5(74%)4(23%)3(0%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.7 out of 5 stars
39 reviews
Write a review
See all FX35s for sale
List Price
$7,495
Used FX35 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons
4.38 out of 5 stars

It handles like a sports car

sean, 12/28/2009
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
27 of 29 people found this review helpful

The reviews are correct: the FX35 handles like a sports sedan, but with a higher seating position and extra room. The ride is firm, but comfortable. You feel some bumps, but it's not harsh. (I did not have the sport package.) AWD, snow mode, and ground clearance meant that I plowed easily through a foot or more of snow. Great in foul weather. You could sleep a night in the seats - super comfortable. Very zippy engine, with a very nice sounding growl. Just a sweet vehicle (I drove it new during a 2 yr lease).

Report Abuse
4.88 out of 5 stars

I love my Infiniti FX35!

Patrice Boron, 04/01/2009
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I admire the unique styling on the FX35 it feels like you are driving a sports car with the space of a CUV. This vehicle has been very fun to drive and responsive when power is needed.

Report Abuse
4.13 out of 5 stars

Family Vette

ckadventure, 09/18/2012
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

We have logged nearly 50K miles in our FX35 sport/touring AWD. It handles like a big corvette, very tight & sporty feel. We use this vehicle as a daily driver as well as for vacations out of state, as it gets 24mpg Hwy vs 18mpg in our Land Rover. It has some of the quality that Nissan is known for; however, it is pricier to maintaine. Surprisingly, I have had a wheel bearing fail, multiple recalls/warranty repairs & two break jobs all within 50 thousand miles. My wife enjoys driving this vehicle, but I am not sure if I will keep it once the warranty expires.

Report Abuse
4.88 out of 5 stars

Husband's Car

lijana McDonald, 10/13/2009
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

My husband needed a new car, so I did my homework and found the FX35. I loved the shape and appearance of the car, it's a strong sharp looking car. We test drove the Nissan Murano, but the feel was different than the FX, I like the fact that the FX iss a rear wheel drive. Now... I drive the car every day & my husband drives the 2nd car.

Report Abuse
4.75 out of 5 stars

Love it

Bud, 09/23/2008
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've been thinking about a FX-35 for 5 years. I always thought that the mileage would be too poor for me to consider. Love a sporty driver that is practical - which defines an FX. Wanted something bigger than my 07 VW-GTI. Drove the BMW X6- nice but small, heavy, overpriced and lacks the fun to drive factor Love the FXs comfort, size, quality, sporty drive, high end finishes, feel of the wheel and those seats. Big side mirrors enhance side visibility - with backup camera, I can park easily. Haven't been this thrilled with a car since I bought my 92 Legend couple new. If you don't put your foot into it, you can do OK with gas consumption

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all FX35s for sale

Related Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Recommended

Other models