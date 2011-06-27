Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 SUV Consumer Reviews
My ex-35 what a Wonder to drive
Happy with my ex-35. it's fast, great design, safe handling, excellent torque. Except: Spartan leg room space in the rear seating arrangement. Highly suggest infiniti attempt to increase leg spacing at cramped rear seat area. Reliability impressive.
This is a great car!
I bought this car after coming back from Iraq. I test drove the g35x but I liked the ex better. I have almost 12,000 miles in the last 4 months. The car is quiet and has great acceleration. I have been pulled over more times for speeding by the police than I have in the last 10 years. The brakes are the best I have ever had in a car.
Sports Car Performance
I've had this now for about 8 months and am very satisfied with it. It has sports car performance and handeling yet still is a mid size SUV. We get around 21 mpg all around and as high as 27 strickly highway driving 65-70. But when you want the power man this thing has got it like you better mean it when you jump on it. Rear seat leg room is very poor but our kids are grone so its not a problem for us. Stereo is a Bose so nothing further to say about that. Ride is great. Everything has been flawess so far. This our 2nd Infiniti and would recomend this vehicle.
It's not a car, it's a spaceship
I've got fully loaded EX35 and I'm glad I did. The car itself is a total pleasure to drive under any conditions - from "endless" acceleration if you floor it to very sharp handling on a curvy road, to very quiet and smooth ride on a regular street or freeway. Extremely quiet cabin and excellent Bose audio with XM makes trips much less tiresome. Cruise control that can literally stop a car when a car in front of it stops is surprisingly useful even on a city street. Voice recognition understands my accent. But above all - give it a little gas to burn and feel acceleration that presses you into the seat - it stays constant while you go from 0 to 80, I don't even feel tranny switching. Yeah!
My SUR (Sports Utility Roadster)
I love my SUR. I say this because it has great utility and drives and handles like a roadster. Quick, tight, and fun to drive. Because it is small and like a roadster it lacks some back seat room for passengers. Though I didn't buy it for that purpose, we have figured out how to accommodate and it really hasn't turned out to be a significant issue. MPG (21/27) is another disappointment for a small car but this is the price you pay for the power and that sporty feeling. I love the car, better than most any other I have owned. I strongly would recommend the EX35.
