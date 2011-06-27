Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz SUV Consumer Reviews

early failures ghahn , 09/14/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had (have) the following problems with my 2007 vera cruz: 1) at 70k - valve cover gasket leak which allowed oil to spray on the alternator - alternator failed causing a breakdown on a major highway in rush hour 2) back up warning sensors no longer work 3) auto door lock for drivers door fails to activate 80% of the time. this applies to locking or unlocking 4) one of the air bags has failed and i have an indicator on all the time 5) cruise set/ resume buttons do not activate the cruise 50% of the time 6) steering column volume control problems have recently surfaced - does not work and volume up turns down the volume 25% of the time Report Abuse

Bought Used--Lovin' it! Cruzin , 08/11/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my first SUV & I am in love with it! Buying this car used was well worth it b/c I was able to afford the Limited edition with leather seats & ALL the bells & whistles I could imagine. I feel like I'm driving a luxury vehicle! The car drives SO smoothly and it is SO quiet. Stereo sounds great! I read EVERY review on this website before my purchase and I think I made a great choice! I looked at the Honda CR-V as well but the interior honestly looked a little dated after seeing the Veracruz Limited Ed. I NEVER thought I would own a Hyundai-but I agree with another review, that this SUV is a hidden gem! I feel proud and smart that I got a "luxury" car for a great price! Report Abuse

Excellent Vehicle dave , 10/23/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The Veracruz is a very well built auto. With the addition of a hitch, it even tows reasonably heavy loads without much trouble. The engine is very capable. The interior is nearly perfect. Material quality is terrific and better than my previous Honda. In 60k miles the only issue I have had is a power window switch had to be replaced. Great stereo. Has been in two collisions, front and rear, with no damage other than bumper cover replacement. One of the other vehicles was totalled with trunk and roof creases. Compares well with my wife's Acadia. Report Abuse

Vera Cruz is Very Cool Dan , 01/26/2017 Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought our 2007 Vera Cruz Limited about 4-5 years ago and we now have almost 200,000 miles on it and it still drives & rides like a dream. It's our first SUV and we absolutely love it. The engine still doesn't use any oil and still has plenty of power & torque. Only trouble we've had with ours is we had to replace the AM/FM CD radio because it began to drain the battery after shutting the car off because the cd player would continue to run...the radio-CD player still worked fine but for some reason it just kept turning inside and would drain the battery. Upgraded with a new Boss Radio system and my wife is happy again. I offered to trade it in and get her another vehicle but she chose to keep the Vera Cruz and I think we made a good decision. Why Hyundai decided to discontinue this model in favor for the smaller Sante Fe is a mystery to me? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse