Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz SUV Consumer Reviews
early failures
I have had (have) the following problems with my 2007 vera cruz: 1) at 70k - valve cover gasket leak which allowed oil to spray on the alternator - alternator failed causing a breakdown on a major highway in rush hour 2) back up warning sensors no longer work 3) auto door lock for drivers door fails to activate 80% of the time. this applies to locking or unlocking 4) one of the air bags has failed and i have an indicator on all the time 5) cruise set/ resume buttons do not activate the cruise 50% of the time 6) steering column volume control problems have recently surfaced - does not work and volume up turns down the volume 25% of the time
Bought Used--Lovin' it!
This is my first SUV & I am in love with it! Buying this car used was well worth it b/c I was able to afford the Limited edition with leather seats & ALL the bells & whistles I could imagine. I feel like I'm driving a luxury vehicle! The car drives SO smoothly and it is SO quiet. Stereo sounds great! I read EVERY review on this website before my purchase and I think I made a great choice! I looked at the Honda CR-V as well but the interior honestly looked a little dated after seeing the Veracruz Limited Ed. I NEVER thought I would own a Hyundai-but I agree with another review, that this SUV is a hidden gem! I feel proud and smart that I got a "luxury" car for a great price!
Excellent Vehicle
The Veracruz is a very well built auto. With the addition of a hitch, it even tows reasonably heavy loads without much trouble. The engine is very capable. The interior is nearly perfect. Material quality is terrific and better than my previous Honda. In 60k miles the only issue I have had is a power window switch had to be replaced. Great stereo. Has been in two collisions, front and rear, with no damage other than bumper cover replacement. One of the other vehicles was totalled with trunk and roof creases. Compares well with my wife's Acadia.
Vera Cruz is Very Cool
Bought our 2007 Vera Cruz Limited about 4-5 years ago and we now have almost 200,000 miles on it and it still drives & rides like a dream. It's our first SUV and we absolutely love it. The engine still doesn't use any oil and still has plenty of power & torque. Only trouble we've had with ours is we had to replace the AM/FM CD radio because it began to drain the battery after shutting the car off because the cd player would continue to run...the radio-CD player still worked fine but for some reason it just kept turning inside and would drain the battery. Upgraded with a new Boss Radio system and my wife is happy again. I offered to trade it in and get her another vehicle but she chose to keep the Vera Cruz and I think we made a good decision. Why Hyundai decided to discontinue this model in favor for the smaller Sante Fe is a mystery to me?
A Hyundai Believer!
Love our Veracruz! We bought our '07 Veracruz limited used in '08 with 2k miles. We now have 113k miles and still love the comfort, drive, and mileage (22mpg combined). Other than a couple recall notices early in our ownership, the only problem we have had was a head gasket line leak, which allowed oil into the alternator, leaving us stranded. Since that problem was resolved, our Veracruz has been trouble free again, with only normal maintenance. It is still very comfortable for long trips and still has a quiet cabin. When it is time to purchase another vehicle, we will most likely buy Hyundai again, as we have been pleased with the quality and value compared to competitors.
