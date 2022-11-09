2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

4 out of 5 stars

jjamw , 09/11/2022 SEL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

I just traded my 2022 Santa Fe lease in early to purchase the Tucson SEL with convenience package which has all the same features as my Santa Fe for less money. Both vehicles are now very close in size. The Tucson is sportier but very comfortable and seems to have more back seat leg room. It is a gorgeous car and so much more fun to drive than the Santa Fe. No acceleration lag at all and better gas mileage. I do prefer how the Santa Fe instrument panels are laid out. I wish they had mimicked that in the Tucson but I can live with it since it exceeds the Santa Fe in other areas. We will see how reliable it is, I will update after a year of ownership. The 2022 model seems to have the most negative reviews for the hybrid. Since purchased new any reoccurring issues will fall under the protection of the lemon law for peace of mind. It does have a spare tire for anyone wondering. Only the hybrids don't have them. I had no issues with my Santa Fe in the 14 months I had it but so far I'm glad I switched to the Tucson.