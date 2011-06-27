Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

Favorite SUV Melanie , 11/09/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 117 of 120 people found this review helpful I test drove the Rav4, CX-5, Escape, and Santa Fe before deciding finally on the Tucson. My previous vehicle was a VW GTI, so it was important to me to get something that still looked and felt sporty while driving it and this Tucson qualifies for all of that. While I felt the CX-5 handled slightly better around curves, the Tucson gave a smooth and quiet ride. The acceleration is there when I need it, without the bumps of a sporty suspension. Unfortunately, in Hyundai, in order to get a sunroof one must purchase the highest model (Limited-Ultimate) that also comes with navigation and leather seats (with rear passenger heated seats)! Also, the cargo cover and all weather mats do not come standard and can carry a hefty price tag. For me, the bonuses that came with the panoramic sunroof were worth the extra price! I will say I have noticed that this 7-speed transmission can take some getting used to. Much like my GTI DSG transmission, even though it's an automatic, it FEELS like a manual at times. On inclines, and some coasting to acceleration scenarios the transmission has lagged to shift into the correct gear. I'm currently researching this to see if there is something wrong or just something to get used to. Update: There were some software updates Hyundai provided regarding the transmission and that did improve things dramatically. While I feel like the acceleration is better than most of the SUV/Crossovers I test drove, it still doesn't "GO!" like I was used to with my GTI, which is just an unrealistic expectation for this type of vehicle & price point. For example, If I don't continue accelerating through a 4 leaf clover on-ramp to get on the interstate (and coast through the curve instead), it takes a long time to get up to speed, even if the "pedal is to the metal." I think I only notice this because I came from the GTI which was VERY responsive. Now that the weather is cooler, my rear seat passengers love their rear seat heaters, and everyone seems to have plenty of leg room. I love the extra space I get when I fold the seats down, too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tons of Research: Quality and Value at its Best John Manzo , 02/08/2018 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I have now had the vehicle for 8 months. I continue to like the car a great deal. Since that time we've had a long trip with three of us in the car. The car was comfortable for the entire trip of 10 hours each way. Actually, there were three people and a dog and everyone was comfortable the entire time. No complaints---even from the dog. This is a very comfortable ride, both in the front seat and the back seat. Gas mileage on the trip was close to 30 which was really good. Around town it's between 21-22 and that's not all that great, but it is what it is. Since I do mostly town driving this is my standard expectation. I don't have a problem with the transmission; it is a bit on the funky side. In part, I believe, it's because the new cars all seem to be 6-7 gears instead of the old 3-4 gears. The transition with the transmission is not difficult; it just takes a little time to grow accustomed to it. I have the 2.0 engine and for the most part it's fine. When challenged a bit, it is a little underpowered. Rapid acceleration is not a strength of this car at all. At times the acceleration is very sluggish. And when I put 5 people in the car, while the car ran well and did everything it was supposed to do, you can feel the strain on the engine. This isn't a big deal for me; it's usually just me or my wife and I. So, am I happy with the car? I'm delighted. I continue to be happy with my purchase. I read copious reviews of this size of SUV and watched a large number of road tests on YouTube. We own a Subaru Forester which my wife drives and is a good car; I don't find it to be particularly comfortable, but she does. So, using that as a barometer as well as test driving the Honda CRV and the Toyota RAV 4 and the Tuscon, I chose the Tuscon. It was easily the best price and I liked the car better. I didn't like the Honda very much at all. I'm sure it's a wonderful vehicle but I didn't find it to be comfortable and the price point was not what I wanted. I liked the Toyota; solid car but again, the price point was not what I was seeking. Both the Toyota and the Honda weren't as nicely equipped for the price as was the Tucson. I read the reviews and there were some criticisms of the acceleration on the 2.0 engine. My experience is that the acceleration is just fine. When I want to go, it goes and it accelerates quite nicely. The interior is comfortable and incredibly quiet. The Bluetooth works great and the sound quality is very good. I appreciate the layout of the controls; they are logical and easy to use. I've had the Tucson for a month and really like it a great deal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Overall Good Car Evan B. , 06/09/2017 Eco 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I bought this car knowing nothing about Hyundai. To me, the styling looks like many other car is the same category. The car, in my opinion, is a great deal for what you get. The engine is also spectacular. The transmission is clunky and almost feels like it's slipping. However, give it more gas and everything sorts itself out. MPG is just ok, and I don't drive it aggressively. Features on mine are pretty sparse, but the ones that are there are very nice. I find the space to be plenty, and well designed. The view out the back has a pretty big blind spot and backing up can be difficult, especially on a busy road, but the rear view camera helps. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We Love Our Tucson Sport TSALE/CHICAGO , 08/01/2017 Sport 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful We bought a 2017 Tucson Sport for our retirement. We recently drove it from Chicago to Florida and back, racking up approximately 4K miles over two months. Our Tucson performed flawlessly. It ran all day at 70+ MPH while staying steady and quiet. The turbo produces plenty of power for climbing hills, merging, and passing at highway speeds. While it's not a sports car it handled the twists and turns quite capably. The automatic lift gate is a wonderful convenience. And the blind spot monitoring is a lifesaver, especially in Chicago traffic. Overall we would enthusiastically recommend the Tucson Sport to anyone considering a compact SUV. Performance Report Abuse