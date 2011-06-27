Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

Good SUV tfarina , 01/04/2012 47 of 47 people found this review helpful Hyundai continues to surprise. This is fine, reliable SUV. Packed with safety features and excellent build quality. Over 5 thousand miles and no problems. Gas mileage is good too. Between 25 and 30 mpg if you stay within speed limit. If Hyundai addresses road noise, ( loud on course pavement ) this vehicle will move to the top of the class. Report Abuse

I LOVE my Hyundai!! camillerrose , 07/30/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Before buying my hyundai in November 2011, I tested out a few other SUVs and out of all of them I loved the Tucson! I was given a really good price and was able to do a trade-in. I love traveling, so I'm always in my car. Very cozy, and I enjoy all of the accessories inside and out. There weren't too many color choices when picking out the vehicle, but I'm not complaining. I get compliments from everyone around town. I actually feel safe when I'm driving in the car. Very good choice when changing from a sedan to SUV! Now my SUV has tinted windows, street-glow and a system, which the vehicle handles everything VERY well! I've had the Tucson for 8.5 months and have gone about 11,500 miles

Love the car! timtimtim , 04/01/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We purchased our 2012 Tuscon in around November of 2011. So far, we love the car. We haven't had a single issue and its a great car to drive. Its not fast but it does fine getting in and out of traffic. In city driving we get 25mpg almost every tank, sadly though we get just slightly better (27-28) on the highway at about 70-75mph. The interior quality is good for the price point of the car, it looks good and everything fits well. no rattles or anything so far and were at about 15k miles.

2012 Tuscon FRD w/ 149,000 Dave B. , 09/28/2017 GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Only repair was a failed fuel pump. Original ceramic brake pads still have >50% life Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value