Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews
Good SUV
Hyundai continues to surprise. This is fine, reliable SUV. Packed with safety features and excellent build quality. Over 5 thousand miles and no problems. Gas mileage is good too. Between 25 and 30 mpg if you stay within speed limit. If Hyundai addresses road noise, ( loud on course pavement ) this vehicle will move to the top of the class.
I LOVE my Hyundai!!
Before buying my hyundai in November 2011, I tested out a few other SUVs and out of all of them I loved the Tucson! I was given a really good price and was able to do a trade-in. I love traveling, so I'm always in my car. Very cozy, and I enjoy all of the accessories inside and out. There weren't too many color choices when picking out the vehicle, but I'm not complaining. I get compliments from everyone around town. I actually feel safe when I'm driving in the car. Very good choice when changing from a sedan to SUV! Now my SUV has tinted windows, street-glow and a system, which the vehicle handles everything VERY well! I've had the Tucson for 8.5 months and have gone about 11,500 miles
Love the car!
We purchased our 2012 Tuscon in around November of 2011. So far, we love the car. We haven't had a single issue and its a great car to drive. Its not fast but it does fine getting in and out of traffic. In city driving we get 25mpg almost every tank, sadly though we get just slightly better (27-28) on the highway at about 70-75mph. The interior quality is good for the price point of the car, it looks good and everything fits well. no rattles or anything so far and were at about 15k miles.
2012 Tuscon FRD w/ 149,000
Only repair was a failed fuel pump. Original ceramic brake pads still have >50% life
Solid Built All Around Good Low Priced SUV
It’s tough to find negatives with this 2012 model vehicle. Purchased new 09/11, and still reliable as our Honda. Great gas mileage on open road - have seen 29mpg - but only around 21mpg city traffic driving due to low power motor w/6 speed automatic. Ours is a PZEV (partial zero emission vehicle), which sorta makes up for it’s lack of scootability. Over 45k Miles & still original tires and brakes. Quieter than our CRV Honda and smoother ride. Black paint finish still sparkles like new.
