Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews
Poor mans Lexus
Shopped for a resonably priced small SUV, to replace my wifes aging Cadillac, She wanted to sit higher with better visability, and fuel economy The Tucson fit the need very well, only having it for a short time though- so cannot make a determination as to reliabilty--However it sure is very well appointed, and the build quality is nice--terrific feature set for the bargain minded
106,000 and still going strong
I've had this car for 5 years now and with 107,000 miles it has never given me an issue. Good around town, on the highway, and decent in the mountains. Found. Snow tires are a must if you have to get out in heavy snow! Comfortable, reliable, with good cargo capacity.
Try It You'll Like It
My last 3 trucks I've owned were GM 4x4. I looked at the new Envoys and Yukons and finally the Tucson.Well, as far as price...Tucson won.As far as Warranty...Tucson won.As far as gas mileage...Tucson won...As far as looks...Tucson won...
Tucson is Great
Purchased it used with 50K miles. Never had a major mechanical issue. Only real problem I had is a rubber transmission line burst at about 117,000 miles (now has 156K miles). I have replaced the timing belt 2X (at manufacturer recommended intervals). Has good acceleration, excellent storage space and low maintenance costs. Gas mileage is not good. Overall it is a great, reliable vehicle. It has gotten me through many northeast Pennsylvania winter storms, as well as on state game land roads (untreated, unpaved gravel/dirt).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So Much Fun!
We just bought a brand new '07 Tucson. I traded in an '04 Volvo S40, and initially was a little wary of buying a Hyundai due to the past stigma of these being crappy cars. I quickly changed my mind when I saw how many features came standard on a base model (which is what I got). For example, the electronic stability control system, the 6 airbags, keyless entry and alarm, power locks and windows, ABS brakes, and of course the amazing warranty. We have only had our Tucson for 2 weeks, but we love it! It is well designed and very fun to drive. I would recommend this car to anyone.
Sponsored cars related to the Tucson
Related Used 2007 Hyundai Tucson SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner