Used 2008 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Most Fun Lil' car I ever Owned!
I checked several other cars that had the same 'Look" ,small and sporty Look , without the High price tag! This was by far , the best deal for my money! If you just want to cruise with the top back, have the sport car feeling, and not the high insurance cost! I bought the 5 speed GS model with a sun-roof. I have had more compliments on this car than I have ever had with ANY other car I've owned! Not planning on 'racing' with anyone, just enjoying the ride! Have not had any problems with the car in 3 years !!
Suprisingly fun and a great buy!
I purchased this vehicle just a couple months ago to replace my 2001 Accord 5- speed. To my surprise this car drives better than most reviews I have read and is far better on gas. Power is not breath taking but I will say it is more peppy than its specs would suggest. I drive about 50% of the time on the highway and the other in the city. I average about 28 MPG, not bad at all. The very slight lack of power of this vehicle is made up for in the corners. This car can really hold its own in the corners. People are amazed by the look of this car and I always turn heads at the traffic light. Interior is bright and really makes a statement. Overall great car, if you haven't driven one, try it out!
This is my second Tiburon
I purchased a 4 cylinder Tib in 2005, then a 6 cylinder in 2009 (2008 model) The car looks great, but could use a few improvements like a remote trunk release and definitely more power and pick up. The instrument panel could stand to be updated as well. The sound system is great and I love the room in the hatch when the seats are rolled down. I get about 21 MPG, and do mostly fast highway driving. I notice a big difference in gas mileage when the car is driven at lower speeds. It's a comfortable car to drive and it's also fun and overall for the price, it's hard to beat.
Good car great price!
Bought a 2008 in January 2014 for $4000. It has over 200,00km. Was looking for second car to drive around instead of my thirsty SUV all the time. I test drove a whole bunch of small cars and at the end it came down to a 2006 Mazda3 and the Tiburon. It all came down to looks and price. Love the Ferrari look and it was $1500 cheaper than the Mazda. Good all around car and handles and brakes better than the Mazda. Love it!
Love it so far
I bought the 08 Tiburon GT Limited with 39,600 miles on it. Haven't been driving it for too long but i am loving it, it's definitely way better than the 99 Saturn SL i had before i got my Tiburon. All the reviews i read say it's a pile of junk, clutch goes out, weak engine, etc. I can agree that the engine isn't as powerful for a V6, however i didn't buy this car for racing, i bought it for everyday commuting that has a bit more power than the average car. I can see myself putting some more horses under the hood in the near future. I like the red leather seats, it adds a little more flare to the cars already good looks. Only issues i have is that the previous owner put quite a few scratches on it as well as the American Racing alloy wheels they added to, the sunglasses holder falls down a lot, and the amount space to see next to you and behind you are minimal...but i am used to it now, and like i said before the engine could use some more power. If you're looking for something that's faster than buy another car, don't complain about something you should've done some research on.
