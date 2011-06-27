  1. Home
Used 1998 Hyundai Tiburon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2323
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.290.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.47.8 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.2 in.49.2 in.
Measurements
Length170.9 in.170.9 in.
Curb weight2566 lbs.2566 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height51.7 in.51.7 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Titanium
  • Deep Purple
  • Savannah Green
  • Solar Red
  • Mystic Blue
