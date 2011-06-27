2020 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews
Outstanding car
I bought the Sonata Limited and I absolutely love it. I spent 3 months researching and driving different cars and selected the Sonata. So far it has exceeded all my expectations. I came out of a Nissan Maxima. Looked at the Maxima, Accord, and Camry. I chose the Sonata because the driver’s safety technology worked better in the Sonata. Cooled and heated seats. Surround cameras, Bose sound system, smooth 8 speed transmission, and it looks great. I am still pleased with my decision.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Superior sedan
Having had a 2019 Accord EX, I had a high bar of what this vehicle needed to be. It exceeds my expectations. Tech: Well beyond the Honda Accord. The instrument cluster is top notch, the Highway Drive Assistance is far beyond the Accord's capabilities, the display screen for the infotainment system is far easier to see and use in my experience. The Bose sound system is wonderful.I actually had to turn it down a bit (below halfway mark) as the sound is so full and strong, compared to what I'm used to from the previous vehicle. Amenities: The panoramic roof is beautiful, the seats in my SEL Plus are supportive and, for my use, more comfortable than what I had in the Accord. The screen and controls are easier to reach, and the environmental controls simple and elegant. Performance: The 1.6T is certainly powerful enough for the day-to-day drive, equal or better in my experience to the 1.5T Accord, partly due to the use of an 8-speed transmission over the CVT. Shifts are clean and quick, the engine is quieter, sound isolation superior. The Accord had a whining noise from the turbo during acceleration which is completely absent in the Sonata. In a 60 mile drive that was mostly highway with 6 miles of city, I averaged 43.8mpg, well beyond the EPA numbers. This was obeying posted speed limits (65-70mph). My Accord under the same parameters topped out at 39-40mpg. All in all, the Sonata is a winner in my book. The Camry is dated, the Accord competent if generic, but is outclassed here. Hyundai did everything right here.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excitment from my Hyundai Sonata limited
I had a 2016 Sonata Limited and loved it. I was not happy with the 2019 limited and was leaning toward a Tyota Camery. Once I saw the 2020 limited I took two test drives. Amazing. The safety features are excellent. The ride is a joy. I get compliments on the styling often. My MPG in city traffic is near 30. My trunk space is excellent. This car is outstanding.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Outstanding car
I bought the Sonata Limited and I absolutely love it. I spent 3 months researching and driving different cars and selected the Sonata. So far it has exceeded all my expectations. I came out of a Nissan Maxima. Looked at the Maxima, Accord, and Camry. I chose the Sonata because the driver’s safety technology worked better in the Sonata. Cooled and heated seats. Surround cameras, Bose sound system, smooth 8 speed transmission, and it looks great. I am still pleased with my decision.
Sexy beast
The 2020 sonata drives very smooth, amazing features. I just got the se at a great deal also I walked out of there with only spending 21,000 thanks to Edmunds I paid cash . I recommend this car if u want a luxury car minus all the money .
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata
Related 2020 Hyundai Sonata Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020