2020 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews
Outstanding car
I bought the Sonata Limited and I absolutely love it. I spent 3 months researching and driving different cars and selected the Sonata. So far it has exceeded all my expectations. I came out of a Nissan Maxima. Looked at the Maxima, Accord, and Camry. I chose the Sonata because the driver’s safety technology worked better in the Sonata. Cooled and heated seats. Surround cameras, Bose sound system, smooth 8 speed transmission, and it looks great. I am still pleased with my decision.
A Superior sedan
Having had a 2019 Accord EX, I had a high bar of what this vehicle needed to be. It exceeds my expectations. Tech: Well beyond the Honda Accord. The instrument cluster is top notch, the Highway Drive Assistance is far beyond the Accord's capabilities, the display screen for the infotainment system is far easier to see and use in my experience. The Bose sound system is wonderful.I actually had to turn it down a bit (below halfway mark) as the sound is so full and strong, compared to what I'm used to from the previous vehicle. Amenities: The panoramic roof is beautiful, the seats in my SEL Plus are supportive and, for my use, more comfortable than what I had in the Accord. The screen and controls are easier to reach, and the environmental controls simple and elegant. Performance: The 1.6T is certainly powerful enough for the day-to-day drive, equal or better in my experience to the 1.5T Accord, partly due to the use of an 8-speed transmission over the CVT. Shifts are clean and quick, the engine is quieter, sound isolation superior. The Accord had a whining noise from the turbo during acceleration which is completely absent in the Sonata. In a 60 mile drive that was mostly highway with 6 miles of city, I averaged 43.8mpg, well beyond the EPA numbers. This was obeying posted speed limits (65-70mph). My Accord under the same parameters topped out at 39-40mpg. All in all, the Sonata is a winner in my book. The Camry is dated, the Accord competent if generic, but is outclassed here. Hyundai did everything right here.
Excitment from my Hyundai Sonata limited
I had a 2016 Sonata Limited and loved it. I was not happy with the 2019 limited and was leaning toward a Tyota Camery. Once I saw the 2020 limited I took two test drives. Amazing. The safety features are excellent. The ride is a joy. I get compliments on the styling often. My MPG in city traffic is near 30. My trunk space is excellent. This car is outstanding.
Outstanding car
Unlimited value
I have taken 2 test drives on the new sonata limited and was very impressed .Very good visibility comfortable seating front and back very quiet ride.Controls are great and seem easy to learn, only the push button tranny is a learning curve.Ride and handling is very good acceleration is okay when in sport mode.With all the tech the limited has I feel this car is worth a couple of test drives to compare to other fine midsize cars.
