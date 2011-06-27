2020 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

scorpiusraven , 03/30/2020 SEL Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

26 of 27 people found this review helpful

Having had a 2019 Accord EX, I had a high bar of what this vehicle needed to be. It exceeds my expectations. Tech: Well beyond the Honda Accord. The instrument cluster is top notch, the Highway Drive Assistance is far beyond the Accord's capabilities, the display screen for the infotainment system is far easier to see and use in my experience. The Bose sound system is wonderful.I actually had to turn it down a bit (below halfway mark) as the sound is so full and strong, compared to what I'm used to from the previous vehicle. Amenities: The panoramic roof is beautiful, the seats in my SEL Plus are supportive and, for my use, more comfortable than what I had in the Accord. The screen and controls are easier to reach, and the environmental controls simple and elegant. Performance: The 1.6T is certainly powerful enough for the day-to-day drive, equal or better in my experience to the 1.5T Accord, partly due to the use of an 8-speed transmission over the CVT. Shifts are clean and quick, the engine is quieter, sound isolation superior. The Accord had a whining noise from the turbo during acceleration which is completely absent in the Sonata. In a 60 mile drive that was mostly highway with 6 miles of city, I averaged 43.8mpg, well beyond the EPA numbers. This was obeying posted speed limits (65-70mph). My Accord under the same parameters topped out at 39-40mpg. All in all, the Sonata is a winner in my book. The Camry is dated, the Accord competent if generic, but is outclassed here. Hyundai did everything right here.