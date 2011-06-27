2019 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

3rd Hyundai and loving it! Andrew Carter , 01/24/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Hyundai vehicle and I have to say that I love this brand! I feel that Hyundai builds high quality vehicles that are excellent values. I have the 2018 SE model, Jet Black (Gorgeous) with the black interior. I find that the exterior is beautiful from any angle. I especially love the front end, it looks premium without the premium price. The interior is spacious and comfortable and quiet. My only knock on it is that there is too much plastic, I get that I have the base model but they could have used some slightly nicer materials, nonetheless the gauges are big, bright, and easy to read. I love the 7” touch screen and the Apple Car play, a great feature that comes standard. I also enjoy the rear cross traffic alert and blind spot monitoring. For just over $23,000 this is a fantastic value! I don’t understand the people that complain about the 2.4L engine, they say it’s underpowered and lackluster. I don’t agree the engine is smooth and powerful and I never have any issues with merging onto the highway or passing. It gets good gas mileages (mid 20’s) around town and even better on the highway. The engine is just fine. It rides smooth and quiet and it handles well. So, I can honestly say that for anyone looking for a family sedan, don’t pass the Hyundai Sonata by, you’ll regret it. Report Abuse

Wow, have the mid range cars come a long way! sooththetruth , 04/25/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I drove this car as a loaner while my 2010 Hyundai Genesis was being serviced, and I kept it for 3 days, this is not an ownership review. Nevertheless, I have been impressed by this vehicle, and I am aware that it is the base model. What I noticed right away is the accuracy of the steering. i had to drive 80 miles one way to the dealership for 120 K service on my car, and there is no doubt that this car was easy to drive on the highway. Tracking was superior to that of my vehicle ( that is 10 years old), but I also compare the steering to that of a 2006 Passat I had owned with surprisingly good highway manners, and i find this Sonata better in this regard. Clearly, I value highway tracking more than most people. The noise inside the car was not luxury car level, but was good enough. The controls were instantly intuitive, and the climate control easy to get to perfect settings. I found the seats comfortable, the settings of mirrors, steering wheel, and seat all very easy to accomplish in seconds. I liked the lane change warnings, that work only when you use your turn signals . I never heard a lane departure warning in my drive, but it seemed to me the car was always glued to the center of the lane. The Edmunds review thought the power from the base engine was anemic, but I agree with the very first reviewer that I felt the acceleration was adequate for my needs, and I never felt I was wanting more, though I suspect that if I were climbing mountains i would want the better engine. Back seat room was tested only while parked, and I found it good enough for my 5'10" height, sitting behind myself. Trunk space was remarkably generous, and compared to a previous Audi A6 I had with millions of electronics taking up the trunk space, the trunk seemed HUGE. I could lay two sets of golf clubs along the rear trunk easily without having to take out the longer clubs or angle the bags into the trunk. I did not try to put in 4 bags. My only mild criticism is that the doors do not swing shut easily. They have to be pushed to close with more energy than I am used to. I had a 1986 Acura Legend Coupe, and I was really proud of that car when I bought it. This base Sonata has more power, more comfort, better steering, more space in the back seat ( not in the trunk), and is wildly more efficient . It is just as quiet as the Legend was. I am comparing a 30 year old luxury vehicle to a base 2019 vehicle, and ironically the Legend COST MORE in dollars in 1986 than this Sonata. This Sonata has floored me, cars are so much better, so much more comfortable, safer, more efficient than they were. This may seem obvious, but it brought the message home. Honda Accord, Mazda 6, and Toyota Camry are all rated above this vehicle, but I would have to drive them to believe it. Then, there's that warranty. I would say "Wow" but in my 2010 Genesis I just about never had to use the warranty. Nothing better than a car that doesn't need a warranty because it doesn't break. Finally, apropos nothing, I think that the 16 inch tires on the Sonata were ugly, but I just can't believe how excellent the ride in the Sonata is. I think that smaller tires are victims of style, but are underrated for their lighter weight and better ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Never thought I’d Own a Sonata Robert L. , 02/23/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Great value and extras for the money. Can’t beat the warranty 5 yr/60k bumper to bumper. Good looking car with all the tech I could want. Only thing that could be better is the rear back up camera, not great resolution also would be nice to have the over head view for parking. Would definitely consider this brand for my next car if it remains reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

My second Sonata. Great car! bdemick , 06/19/2019 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This 2019 Sonata Sport replaced our 2009 Sonata Limited 2.4 which has been an excellent vehicle. I have owned it for only 3 months and have put only about 2,000 miles on it, but my first impressions are very positive! The car comes very well equipped, but I added the Tech Package ($600) as I wanted the additional safety features it offered. I drove the vehicle back from Phoenix, AZ to Washington State (1,500 miles) and averaged 38 mpg. the ride comfort and handling were outstanding! I'm really impressed with the technology. The "smart" cruise control and the Lane Keep Assist are fantastic! I like the Android Auto feature. All the controls are easy to get at and use. The 18.5 gallon gas tank gives this vehicle a long cruising range between fill ups. Build quality seems very good. I have had strangers come up to me in parking lots and tell me what a great looking car this is. If this car is as trouble free as our previous Sonata I will be very pleased. Love it so far! My second review: Have driven the car for over 8 months now and have 5,000 miles on it. Just as I said in my first review the car is great! No problems or reliability issues. Car drives and handles great. The 2.4 L engine provides more than adequate power. Comfortable! Made a trip back down to Arizona from Washington State with much of the highway speeds at 75 mph (Two adults and trunk & backseat loaded) and averaged 38 mpg for the trip. Running around city streets in Phoenix I usually get 25 mpg. Love the "smart" cruise control and lane keep assist. Recently, I was stopped at a stop light with several cars in front of me and the light turned green. We all accelerated when suddenly the cars in front of me slammed on the brakes, coming to an abrupt halt. Before I could react and apply my own brakes, the Sonata brakes itself and gives an audible warning. Wow!! The forward collision system works great! A really nice car at a very reasonable price! I highly recommend it. My 3rd review: I've had the car for 14 months now and have 7,650 miles on it. I still absolutely love this car. No reliability issues. Drives and handles great! Comfortable. Very good performance from the 2.4 litre engine and great gas mileage. Still looks fantastic! Only maintenance I've done is change the engine oil twice and rotated the tires. Would definitely buy this vehicle again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse