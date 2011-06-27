  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,450
See Sonata Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,300
See Sonata Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,450
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg24/35 mpg24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/647.5 mi.444.0/647.5 mi.444.0/647.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Torque179 lb-ft @ 4250 rpmno179 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6300 rpm192 hp @ 6300 rpm190 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Option Group 01yesyesyes
GLS Popular Equipment Packageyesnoyes
SE Premium Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
104 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnoyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesno
leather trim on doorsnoyesno
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
ECM w/ Homelink and Compassyesyesyes
Composite Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Matyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
clothyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leather/clothnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Rear Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Sunroof Wind Deflectornoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Front track62.9 in.62.5 in.62.9 in.
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.16.4 cu.ft.16.4 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.120.2 cu.ft.120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.110.0 in.110.0 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Rear track62.9 in.62.5 in.62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Exterior Colors
  • Harbor Grey Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Desert Bronze
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White
  • Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Harbor Grey Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White
  • Phantom Black Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Harbor Grey Metallic
  • Radiant Silver
  • Desert Bronze
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White
  • Iridescent Silver Blue Pearl
  • Phantom Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
P205/65R16 tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P225/45R18 tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Starting MSRP
$24,300
Starting MSRP
$21,450
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata InventorySee Sonata InventorySee Sonata Inventory

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles