Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sonata Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/35 mpg
|24/35 mpg
|24/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|444.0/647.5 mi.
|444.0/647.5 mi.
|444.0/647.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Torque
|179 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|no
|179 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 6300 rpm
|192 hp @ 6300 rpm
|190 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Option Group 01
|yes
|yes
|yes
|GLS Popular Equipment Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|SE Premium Package
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|104 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|no
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated carbon fiber trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|no
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|ECM w/ Homelink and Compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Composite Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Front leg room
|45.5 in.
|45.5 in.
|45.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather/cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.6 in.
|34.6 in.
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Rear Lip Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sunroof Wind Deflector
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Front track
|62.9 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.9 in.
|Length
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.4 cu.ft.
|16.4 cu.ft.
|16.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.2 cu.ft.
|120.2 cu.ft.
|120.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.0 in.
|110.0 in.
|110.0 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|Rear track
|62.9 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|P205/65R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P225/45R18 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,450
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster