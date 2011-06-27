Estimated values
2002 Buick Rendezvous CX AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,289
|$1,956
|$2,300
|Clean
|$1,165
|$1,766
|$2,081
|Average
|$916
|$1,388
|$1,644
|Rough
|$668
|$1,010
|$1,206
Estimated values
2002 Buick Rendezvous CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,145
|$1,632
|$1,881
|Clean
|$1,035
|$1,474
|$1,702
|Average
|$814
|$1,158
|$1,344
|Rough
|$593
|$843
|$987