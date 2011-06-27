Estimated values
2016 BMW Z4 sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,323
|$26,983
|$29,828
|Clean
|$23,576
|$26,167
|$28,881
|Average
|$22,082
|$24,534
|$26,987
|Rough
|$20,588
|$22,902
|$25,092
Estimated values
2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,192
|$29,697
|$32,405
|Clean
|$26,357
|$28,799
|$31,376
|Average
|$24,687
|$27,002
|$29,318
|Rough
|$23,017
|$25,205
|$27,260
Estimated values
2016 BMW Z4 sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,477
|$32,409
|$36,566
|Clean
|$27,602
|$31,429
|$35,405
|Average
|$25,853
|$29,468
|$33,083
|Rough
|$24,104
|$27,507
|$30,760