  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 1999 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sonata
Overview
See Sonata Inventory
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG2221
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/464.4 mi.309.6/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG2221
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.5 l
Horsepower149 hp @ 5500 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Length185.4 in.185.4 in.
Curb weight3068 lbs.3128 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width71.6 in.71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Super Silver
  • Noble White
  • Napoli Blue
  • Cypress Green
  • White Pearl
  • Light Moss
  • Slate Gray
  • Ruby Red
  • Noble White
  • White Pearl
  • Super Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Ruby Red
  • Light Moss
  • Slate Gray
  • Cypress Green
  • Napoli Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
See Sonata InventorySee Sonata Inventory

Related Used 1999 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles