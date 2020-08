Used 1999 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland

It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHWF35H12A606134

Stock: JR50446B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020