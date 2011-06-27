Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,662*
Total Cash Price
$27,071
Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,375*
Total Cash Price
$27,612
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,857*
Total Cash Price
$37,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$4,629
|Maintenance
|$460
|$332
|$1,573
|$1,179
|$922
|$4,466
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,455
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,619
|Financing
|$1,456
|$1,171
|$866
|$543
|$196
|$4,232
|Depreciation
|$6,691
|$3,431
|$2,931
|$2,499
|$2,133
|$17,685
|Fuel
|$322
|$332
|$342
|$352
|$363
|$1,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,256
|$6,205
|$7,295
|$5,883
|$5,023
|$35,662
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$4,722
|Maintenance
|$469
|$339
|$1,604
|$1,203
|$940
|$4,555
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,484
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,651
|Financing
|$1,485
|$1,194
|$883
|$554
|$200
|$4,317
|Depreciation
|$6,825
|$3,500
|$2,990
|$2,549
|$2,176
|$18,039
|Fuel
|$328
|$339
|$349
|$359
|$370
|$1,745
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,481
|$6,329
|$7,441
|$6,001
|$5,123
|$36,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$6,342
|Maintenance
|$630
|$455
|$2,155
|$1,615
|$1,263
|$6,118
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,993
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,218
|Financing
|$1,995
|$1,604
|$1,186
|$744
|$269
|$5,798
|Depreciation
|$9,167
|$4,700
|$4,015
|$3,424
|$2,922
|$24,228
|Fuel
|$441
|$455
|$469
|$482
|$497
|$2,344
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,421
|$8,501
|$9,994
|$8,060
|$6,882
|$48,857
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
