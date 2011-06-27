Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Just enough battery to do the job... Rob Davy , 11/12/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I commute 34 miles each way to work. The battery on this car has been able to get me almost all the way to work with minimal use of gas (like 2 to 14 miles of gas depending on my charge percentage). When I charge at work, I have actually been able to get all the way home just on battery. I am 6'7" tall and I fit very comfortably in this car. And, that actually says a lot considering I am a very large man as well. Being able to fit was obviously my number one most important criteria. My buying decision also included carpool lane access criteria. This car is allowed to drive in the carpool lane in Utah. But, you have to have a C Decal, which is won only through a lottery process. I happened to already have access with my Prius, so I was allowed to transfer the permit. My third factor was tax credits. This vehicle is eligible in Utah for $1000 of tax credits at the state level. And, it is eligible for around $5000 of tax credits at the federal level. So, that knocks $6000 off the price at tax time (assuming you are able to claim it). It is good to know that if you can't take all of the deductions or credits in year one, then the government will allow you to take the remaining credit the following year. When gas prices are low, the breakeven period for this car takes much longer. But, high gas prices can make the break even period much shorter. Of course, the price of electricity is also a critical factor. The fact that this car has a lifetime warranty on its battery (for the first buyer) is comforting. I was told that the battery warranty is not transferable, so that is something to consider. I think that this PHEV (plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) offering is one of the most compelling in the segment. The Prius prime gets 15 miles per gallon better fuel efficiency, but you lose one of the back seats. And, you gain 5 miles of electric-only range in the Sonata. And, that is a big deal for people with a 34 mile each way commute like myself. The Ford C-Max received very poor ratings by consumer reports, so that one is out. The Audi E-Tron is a very fun car to drive, but it is smaller and has lower specs on both gas mileage and electric-only range. The Kia Optima looked comparable (or perhaps a bit better), but it is not available in Utah at this time. Availability in your state depends on whether or not a given dealer has two trained technicians that can work on PHEVs. I admit that I am still very new to this experience of driving electric cars, but I love how quiet the car drives. And, I love the thought of saving money and avoiding gas stations whenever possible. So, as for me, I believe this vehicle is an outstanding value. I am not a tree hugger by any means, but this car makes me happy from the standpoint of keeping money in my pocketbook. So, I say it is a great buy! I am a mechanical engineer, and I am not easily impressed. But, this one is impressive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great commuter Ray , 03/09/2018 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I don't normally review anything, but I feel compelled to write about this car. With a daily round trip commute of 108 miles, I was tired of the constant trips to gas stations and the expense. After just a month with this car, I am blown away. It is the most economical, practical, comfortable commuter vehicle that you can buy. Never being a big fan of Hyundai, I was skeptical on a number of fronts - reliability/quality, comfort, and ride quality. This car is ghostly silent with a perfect driving position, comfortable seating and good ergonomics. Having owned a number of luxury cars and currently an owner of a BMW X5 Diesel (also a great economical SUV) I am really impressed with ride and build quality. I am currently running 33-34 miles on pure electric and averaging close to 80 MPGs for my commute. I plug it in at night and at work - 110V outlet takes about 8-9 hours. Too early to give a report on long term reliability, but with 100K powertrain warranty and lifetime battery warranty I am covered for alt least 4 years of commuting. Good looking vehicle - conservatively sharp, without the typical Hybrid space ship looks. One word - impressed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

If only the dealer knew... J. Newton , 02/16/2018 Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We were shopping hybrids for my wife to save gas (work is a 35 mile round trip). We also looked at plug-ins and full electrics. Tesla - too expensive (and too long a wait for the Model 3). BMW i3 - Really harsh ride and not an inviting space. Prius - boring and harsh ride. Honda - comfortable, reasonable mileage. Mini Countryman PHEV - fun but somewhat expensive with options. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid - Everything the Honda has, plus cheaper and better warranty. Hyundai Sonata PHEV - Well, couldn't find one to test several dealers said "no real difference, so save money and buy a hybrid". Well, found one to look at and even the dealer who had it seemed to think we'd opt for the hybrid. We persevered and bought the PHEV for environmental reasons. Best decision ever. We've had it 4 weeks now, and I love everything about it (including the fact that we've used less than 7 gallons of gas so far). It is loaded with features (has every option except a sunroof and auto-parking), cost $30k after federal tax credit, has a lifetime warranty on the battery, and makes me smile every time I drive or ride in it. I've found being fuel efficient is fun too (how far can I get on this charge...). UPDATE: We've had the car for 19 months now. The odometer shows 16,057 miles, and we've spent $361.89 on gas in those 19 months. We thought we'd see a jump in our electric bill, but we can't complain as it still averages under $150 a month for our 2,400 sqft house (including car charging and HVAC, etc.). I like this PHEV better than a pure electric, as we can travel without charging delays. When someone offers a parallel PHEV with a 150-200 mile range on the battery, we'll trade this one in. Until then, we're happy with our Sonata PHEV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great ride and value Elizabeth Seale , 11/15/2016 Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I have always been a Toyota or Honda owner the luxury and comfort of this car is great and the technology and user friendliness beats both Toyota and Honda. Performance Value