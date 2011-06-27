  1. Home
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Sonata Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)38/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)604.2/683.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Ultimate Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,100
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,100
First Aid Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Trunk Hookyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,100
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Exterior Colors
  • Eclipse Black
  • Hyper White
  • Nocturne Black
  • Diamond White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Blue Pearl, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,100
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,100
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
