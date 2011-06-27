Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews

Wasn't even on our radar at first Tom , 04/18/2018 Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful We started with a list of about 15 to look at, culled the list to 11 to drive. This was on the bottom, because we just didn't have any experience with Hyundai, now we are believers. Out of all the top rated SUVS on US News, Edmunds, and Consumer Reports, this came in a resounding first for us. Reviews say that there isn't as much cargo space. We are band directors and professional musicians who play low brass instruments that take up a lot of room, this was a concern, until we loaded it with our instruments and still had plenty of room. Don't let that statement on the reviews keep you from giving this vehicle a good, hard look. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Took a long time to find what I wanted Doug , 09/22/2018 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have a 2018 Santa Fe se awd with the premium package. I started looking for this vehicle for a year before I bought it, but I could not find an awd anywhere in Texas and finally bought it in Illinois. The third row stays down unless needed, but I have used it several times and is very handy. drives great, and is quiet, handles well, mileage pretty good, and I could get better mileage, but I drive it. The warranty is great and has a great crash rating. It can tow up to 5000 pounds and is setup and ready for a bolt on hitch and the electric connections for a trailer are in the rear on the drivers side plug and play. It is near perfect for me size wise and if I go to the beach in heavy sand it has a good awd system which is on all the time. If the front wheels lose traction it automatically sends power to the rear wheels, and you can lock it into 4 wheel full time with the push of a button. Yes there are bigger faster suv's but they will cost almost twice as much and I would rather have 2 of these rather than a troublesome Audi or Bmw where service costs much more, more often, with less warranty and lower crash protection. It also has the ability to hold its value pretty well. I do have a couple of nits, one is a larger gas tank and another is I wish the second row would fold flat. All in all great vehicle very comfortable. Performance Report Abuse

Rental Santa Fe Made Me a Believer UtahRed , 11/21/2017 SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I have rented this suv for a week since my car is in the shop. I currently have a KIA Sorento. I test drove a 2015 Santa Fe before purchasing my Sorento. The issues I had with the 2015 have all been addressed in the 2018 Santa Fe I'm renting now. And I would have to highly recommend it. It has good acceleration, the visibility is much better than my KIA. It's more sporty looking. It sits up higher thanks to a "pumping" lever. The headrest is much more comfortable. I can see out the back window. The interior isn't as nice as my Sorento but it's got all the bells and whistles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Santa Fe Satisfction Steve LBC , 08/03/2018 Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is the first suv/crossover I've ever owned. Always a luxury sedan person,this time I decided to get something different. I compared Ford and Mazda before settling on the Santa Fe. All three are solid drives and my decision came down to price, user friendly dash instrumentation and seat comfort. The back support on the Santa Fe is excellent. And the 10 yr bumper to bumper warranty (add'l $2200) made it an easy call. The Santa Fe V6 turbo is quick off the stop and accelerates effectively when summoned. The turning radius is great. Handling is just average but I've never felt the need to take corners at 50 mph so it didn't factor heavily in my decision. The gas mileage is a solid 22 mpg on average and my city/highway ratio is 80/20. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse