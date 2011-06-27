Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Consumer Reviews

After 3 months we really like it Tim , 02/28/2017 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 61 of 61 people found this review helpful We were looking for a mid-sized SUV to replace our 2004 Toyota Highlander which we loved. We test drove the new Highlander and thought that was hard to see over the dash and the engine lacked power. We investigated the Honda Pilot but it looked huge, was really expensive and the dealer wouldn't budge much from MSRP. The dealer actually bragged about the fact that they sell near MSRP. So we decided to try the Hyundai Santa Fe even though we had never owned one before, based on internet and Consumer Reports reviews. I had previously driven an older Hyundai Santa Fe model as a rental and had liked it. So we picked out the Santa Fe SE with the Premium Package based on features/price and found a local dealer in Massachusetts. They gave us a great quote over the Internet, just a bit over invoice price. You can still figure out dealer invoice prices using a site like MSN Autos. Don't bother using sites like True Car, they basically give dealers a lead on your business and not the best price for you. We did much better looking directly at dealer sites. The Hyundai dealer was great, very helpful in all aspects of the purchase. All the features we got with the Santa Fe would have easily cost $10K more on the Honda Pilot. We've had the Santa Fe about 3 months now through the NE winter. The AWD is excellent in the snow and the V6 is really powerful on the highway. It cruises at 85 mph easily. We've driven to northern Vermont, and Maine. It has a very comfortable quiet ride. Not sure why other people were complaining about wind noise I haven't heard it. The rear and 3rd row seats split to allow you to put skis in, very useful as you can still get 5 people in the car with skis. Kids in the 3rd row only though. The ride is not super sporty but it has a good road feel. The safety features are excellent. Rear view camera and proximity warning systems on the side mirrors work great. My only minor complaints are that the electronic dash system is a bit complicated, the front seatbelt clips are a bit low and I don't like the feel of the leather steering wheel. Also, you can only listen to the radio about 10 minutes without the engine running, the it shuts off. I think I will get used to all these issues over time. Overall the Santa Fe is an excellent SUV choice, I definitely recommend test driving one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Yep we still love this thing! Jlbutler66 , 03/20/2017 Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 56 of 57 people found this review helpful My wife and I are well into our seventies and have reached a point were ease of entry and exit has become important when it comes to our main transportation. Many of our friends have had knees and hips replaced and are a "little on the heavy side" and they like wise have the same needs. With this as a back drop we realized we needed a SUV. Our last car was a 2013 Toyota Avalon a tuff act to follow for the average SUV when it comes to driving dynamics,performance and efficiency. Spent more time researching,driving and comparing vehicles then we ever have in our lives. Looked at SUV's,when comparably equipped to this car cost upwards of $60,000 and kept coming back to the Santa Fe. Wife liked the size of the Lexus RX350 but we both thought the styling was hideous especially the front end and so it went as we one by one eliminated the completion for this vehicle. Yep in the end we just liked this thing the best The fact it was the best bang for the buck was just frosting on the cake. After following the manufactures break in recommendations to the letter made our first trip to see our grand kids. As you can imagine we have made this trip many times. Expected mileage would fall well short of our Avalon but was surprised to see a average of 27.3 MPG going down in windy conditions and 29.5 mpg coming back. Our Avalon averaged around 30-31mpgs. Amazing. Seat comfort was outstanding the seats fit us like a glove. Ride comfort was just the way I like it firm but not harsh and well controlled. Fair share of hills and turns on our route and the handling was very Avalon like once you started to trust it and drive it accordingly. Loading up the Grandkids and the their parents for a short trip got rave reviews and youngest who loved the climate controls in the third row and dug the simulated Surround Sound of the killer 12 speaker "sound system". Son in law was amazed how favorably the vehicle compared to their new Acura. Found every feature easy to use and love the old school buttons and knobs verses the latest touch screen menu drive stuff that is the current fad. GPS is a snap to program easier the the Avalon. Almost as good a my Garmin which is still my favorite over all. Hard to fault this car but here goes. The drivers seat has a noticeable ripple in one of the panels in the bottom edge of the seat. Might go away with a little use but if not I will talk to the service manager and Hyundai about it. That's about it for complaints. Up date 3/17/18: Had a long drawn out replacement of the glass roof required because of endless creaking noises. To be fair during most of this process which required a inspection by a Hyundai engineer we had a new base model Santa fe to drive which was deeply appreciated. Unfortunately many attempts to mask the problem with sound absorbing material had to be tried before the eventual roof replacement was authorized. Very frustrating. Actually was friends with the shop owner who eventually did the replacement and was advised it is a universal problem with these glasses roofs and there are couple of universal suppliers for all manufacturers. Mater of fact he had recently replaced the glass roof on a new Mercedes-Benz with the same problem. This was done about three months ago and not a sound can be heard from the roof so we are happy campers. Thinking about would we buy this car again if we were in the market? Yep because we just find this vehicle offers everything we want in the size package we need and we both just enjoy driving it and think it offers the best bang for the buck in its segment. Matter of fact it is the only vehicle in its class with a 6 way passengers power seat a big item of the wife's wish list. Best headlights I have ever had on a vehicle so far hands down great range and they turn in the direction you are turning. Yep we still love this thing. For the record fuel economy easily beats EPA ratings especially at highway speeds with very high 20's the norm. Love the adaptive cruise control. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate - Great Deal! Darren G. , 07/09/2016 Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 76 of 79 people found this review helpful This mid SUV has all the bells and whistles for a very good price. Go in and do a test drive. The second row captain seats make this vehicle super comfortable for 4 adult riders. Small adults and children can easily sit in the third row which has it's own A/C control and USB outlet. When you fold down the third row you have a great amount of space. If you want to flip down the second row captain chairs (which you can do from the rear hatch) the space is massive. The controls are very understandable and with Infinity speakers this car has a very nice sound system. The Hyundai Bluelink for remote start, Google location search and monthly health reports make this vehicle easy to maintain and get to where you want to go. It even has Android Auto and Apple Car Play for the ultimate in getting text and replying to text messages using your voice. Bought it for my wife and she absolutely loves it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best value for your money Anuj Arora , 06/17/2016 Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 65 of 68 people found this review helpful We went through the process of driving all the crossovers that compete with the Santa Fe but went with Santa Fe because of a few facts that are undisputed... Of all the Crossovers we test drove (GMC Acadia, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Chevy Traverse, Ford Explorer and of course the Santa Fe!) this one by far had the best color choices, best warranty, top of the line safetly features and for us ranked as good as the Pilot in Driveability. It was also the most bang for your buck by a wide margin. We purchased the LTD Ultimate with the Tech package. This is similar to all the most premium models for other brands. I would say that we paid an average of $7000 less than the others which is unbelievable. The Pilot was $10,000 more for the same features! I love the sunroof that goes all the way to the 3rd row! I have never seen something like this before! I also think that Hyundai Santa Fe is by far the best looking crossover and beats all of its competitors in looks as well! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse