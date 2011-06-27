  1. Home
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG232222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Center locking differentialnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg20/25 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/468.0 mi.360.0/450.0 mi.360.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG232222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Torque248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm248 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l2.4 l3.5 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 6300 rpm175 hp @ 6000 rpm276 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves241624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnoyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Navigation Packageyesnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyesnoyes
605 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnoyes
120 watts stereo outputnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
115V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
First Aid Kityesyesyes
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelink & Compassnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Tow Hitchyesnoyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Front track63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.2 cu.ft.78.2 cu.ft.78.2 cu.ft.
Length184.1 in.184.1 in.184.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.no3500 lbs.
Curb weight3968 lbs.3875 lbs.4120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.
Height67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Exterior Colors
  • Cabo Bronze
  • Moonstone Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Glacier White
  • Twilight Black
  • Sierra Red
  • Mineral Gray
  • Cabo Bronze
  • Moonstone Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Glacier White
  • Twilight Black
  • Sierra Red
  • Mineral Gray
  • Cabo Bronze
  • Moonstone Silver
  • Black Forest Green
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Glacier White
  • Twilight Black
  • Sierra Red
  • Mineral Gray
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Cocoa Black, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Cocoa Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P235/60R18 tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/65R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,225
Starting MSRP
$24,925
Starting MSRP
$30,925
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
