Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Santa Fe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG201919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg17/23 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/475.2 mi.336.6/455.4 mi.336.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG201919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
Torque183 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm183 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm226 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l2.7 l3.3 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm185 hp @ 6000 rpm242 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesno
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
120 watts stereo outputyesyesno
6 total speakersyesyesno
Infinity premium brand speakersnonoyes
605 watts stereo outputnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
11 total speakersnonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
Air conditioningyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
interior air filtrationnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
Front track63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity78.2 cu.ft.78.2 cu.ft.78.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3793 lbs.3969 lbs.4022 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.34.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd..38 cd..37 cd.
Length184.1 in.184.1 in.184.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2800 lbs.2800 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Medium Silver Blue
  • Pearl White (Late Availability)
  • Radiant Silver (Late Availability)
  • Powder White Pearl (Limited Availability)
  • Platinum Sage
  • Willow Gray
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Bright Silver (Limited Availability)
  • Natural Khaki
  • Ebony Black
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Medium Silver Blue
  • Pearl White (Late Availability)
  • Radiant Silver (Late Availability)
  • Powder White Pearl (Limited Availability)
  • Platinum Sage
  • Willow Gray
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Bright Silver (Limited Availability)
  • Natural Khaki
  • Ebony Black
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Medium Silver Blue
  • Pearl White (Late Availability)
  • Radiant Silver (Late Availability)
  • Powder White Pearl (Limited Availability)
  • Platinum Sage
  • Willow Gray
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Bright Silver (Limited Availability)
  • Natural Khaki
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
P235/70R T tiresyesyesno
P235/60R H tiresnonoyes
18 x 7 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$24,695
Starting MSRP
$30,545
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
