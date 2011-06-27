  1. Home
Used 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3574 lbs.
Gross weight4590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1016 lbs.
Length177.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Artic Blue
  • Pewter
  • Nordic White
  • Merlot
  • Black Obsidian
  • Sandstone
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
