Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Better economy than edmunds Philip Ghyzel , 04/01/2016 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 48 of 48 people found this review helpful Vehicle is as described by edmunds experts, but fuel economy is better. Using selectable economy mode, which is fine for all normal driving conditions, I get 27 to 28 mpg combined with AWD and 2.4 liter engine. I try to drive efficiently. Vehicle gives feedback in instantaneous and average fuel economy as you drive. Quiet, spacious, great features, great quality ratings. So far Santa Fe Sport exceeds expectations. Continue to be completely satisfied after 1.5 years and 16000 miles. So satisfied that we now own 2. My daughter took this one off to school, so we got my wife a new 2017. Very easy to drive. I prefer the non turbocharged engine due to less frequent oil change requirement. Report Abuse

My "to self" perfect retirement gift. jim b , 06/11/2016 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Many Many pluses. comfort, handling, conveniences, fuel economy for a SUV is outstanding, low noise, controls, all around vision, storage, stylish looks, tracking. cons? =fold and lock rear seats do not go completely flat; cruise control is good under 72 mph, otherwise it will downshift a lot in moderate terrain due to the small engine; Temp +/- buttons poorly illuminated and very hard to read and adjust while driving. Heated wipers are useless while driving and become a pain in the b*** while driving - it causes the blades to ice up quickly and the visibility becomes dangerous making it necessary to stop and manually remove the ice when it is snowing. Get the turbo or larger horsepower engine for a lot of 80 mph and/or towing. My other Hyundai purchase have exceeded 150,000 miles minimal maint. costs and no major repairs, but I don't drive them 'hard' either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wanted a luxury car for under $35,000 Helen , 05/29/2016 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I reviewed every SUV in this class and decided on the Hyundai Santa Fe based on safety and upgrades. I've never owned a 4 cyl car and took the advise to go with the Turbo, glad I did. I feel confident passing and merging onto hwy with the turbo. Fuel has been good, 28 to 30 mpg. My only complaint is the front passenger seat does not go up and down, so if I'm sitting as the passenger, I can barely see over the hood. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Most likely our next purchase Bill Reid , 04/16/2016 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful If your budget does not allow for a Porsche Macan or even a Range Rover Evoque, this is probably the SUV you want. In the Southwest there are so many places to go, but most lie off of two lane highways. Having the confidence to pass that slow moving RV or that long semi means a less stressful ride to your destination. Plus the interior is surprisingly luxurious and the sound level, though not as quite as more expensive SUV's, is acceptable. Throw in the 100,000 mile warranty and you're looking at a lot of value for the cash expended. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse