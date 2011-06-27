Vehicle overview

In a departure from industry norms, Hyundai split its Santa Fe crossover SUV into two different models a few years ago. The regular Santa Fe provides consumers with three rows of seating and a standard V6 engine, thereby appealing to larger families, while the smaller Santa Fe Sport takes care of those with no need for a third row and its attendant bulk. With a 4-inch shorter wheelbase than the regular Santa Fe, the 2016 Sport aims for a just-right balance between too big and too small.

Hyundai's 2016 Santa Fe Sport brings to the design table a stylistic edge not nearly as evident in the longer and larger Santa Fe.

Most shoppers will be very satisfied with the Santa Fe Sport's packaging and footprint. In its lower trim levels, the Sport's base price is not too far removed from the pricing of popular small crossovers from Honda (CR-V) and Toyota (RAV4). And yet it's a little bigger than those models, and four adults will find the interior genuinely spacious and well appointed, while a third adult in the rear is within the realm of possibility — something not easily considered with the CR-V or RAV4.

The Santa Fe Sport can be had with one of two engines: a standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder producing 190 horsepower or, in the 2.0T, a turbocharged four-cylinder supplying 265 hp. Both engines are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. For both Sport variants, the list of standard features is long, while option packages allow you to move the Santa Fe Sport (especially in 2.0T guise) into an almost near-luxury specification.

Neither engine choice is particularly efficient, though, which might be of concern for some shoppers. The 2.0T with all-wheel drive, for example, delivers but 21 mpg in the EPA's combined cycle estimate. If you desire more efficiency under the hood, both Ford's Escape and redesigned Edge represent viable alternatives, as does Hyundai's smaller Tucson, which is also redesigned this year. Other top picks worth considering might be the sporty Mazda CX-5 and rugged Jeep Cherokee. But if you're searching for a roomy and well-appointed crossover SUV, the 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is definitely worth a look.