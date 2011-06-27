Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Santa Fe Sport SUV
2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,543*
Total Cash Price
$12,858
4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,983*
Total Cash Price
$12,606
2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,337*
Total Cash Price
$17,270
4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,456*
Total Cash Price
$17,774
2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,617*
Total Cash Price
$17,396
2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,102*
Total Cash Price
$13,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$700
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$3,716
|Maintenance
|$862
|$472
|$1,755
|$399
|$1,565
|$5,053
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$717
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$884
|Financing
|$692
|$556
|$412
|$257
|$94
|$2,010
|Depreciation
|$3,081
|$1,240
|$1,091
|$968
|$868
|$7,249
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,763
|$4,852
|$5,987
|$4,527
|$5,413
|$28,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe Sport SUV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$686
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$3,643
|Maintenance
|$845
|$463
|$1,721
|$391
|$1,534
|$4,954
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$703
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$867
|Financing
|$678
|$545
|$404
|$252
|$92
|$1,971
|Depreciation
|$3,021
|$1,216
|$1,070
|$949
|$851
|$7,107
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,611
|$4,757
|$5,870
|$4,438
|$5,307
|$27,983
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$969
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$1,158
|$634
|$2,358
|$536
|$2,102
|$6,787
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$963
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,188
|Financing
|$929
|$747
|$553
|$345
|$126
|$2,700
|Depreciation
|$4,139
|$1,666
|$1,466
|$1,300
|$1,166
|$9,737
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,427
|$6,517
|$8,042
|$6,080
|$7,271
|$38,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe Sport SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$5,137
|Maintenance
|$1,191
|$653
|$2,427
|$551
|$2,163
|$6,985
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,222
|Financing
|$956
|$768
|$570
|$355
|$130
|$2,779
|Depreciation
|$4,260
|$1,715
|$1,509
|$1,338
|$1,200
|$10,021
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,732
|$6,707
|$8,277
|$6,258
|$7,483
|$39,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$5,027
|Maintenance
|$1,166
|$639
|$2,375
|$540
|$2,117
|$6,837
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,196
|Financing
|$936
|$752
|$558
|$348
|$127
|$2,720
|Depreciation
|$4,169
|$1,678
|$1,477
|$1,310
|$1,174
|$9,808
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,503
|$6,565
|$8,101
|$6,124
|$7,324
|$38,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Santa Fe Sport SUV 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$3,789
|Maintenance
|$879
|$482
|$1,790
|$407
|$1,595
|$5,152
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$731
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$902
|Financing
|$705
|$567
|$420
|$262
|$96
|$2,050
|Depreciation
|$3,142
|$1,265
|$1,113
|$987
|$885
|$7,391
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,915
|$4,947
|$6,105
|$4,616
|$5,519
|$29,102
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Santa Fe Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019