2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and thoughtfully designed interior
  • lots of standard and optional features for the money
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Lower fuel economy than that of rivals
  • poor rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a strong competitor among five-passenger crossover SUVs and should definitely be considered alongside the established competition.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport has a lot going for it. This five-passenger crossover is sharply styled and offers plenty of standard and optional features. It also has a pleasantly roomy and quiet interior, and accelerates and handles well enough to satisfy most buyers' performance expectations. But considering how heated the competition is among small and midsize crossover SUVs for 2014, a vehicle almost has to be this good just to measure up to the pack.

In reality, the Santa Fe Sport does more than just measure up: It's a bona fide standout. Introduced just last year, the Sport is the smaller sibling of the three-row, seven-passenger Santa Fe (covered in a separate review). The five-passenger Sport nixes the third row and measures 8.5 inches shorter bumper to bumper. As a result, the smaller Santa Fe is a bit more engaging to drive and navigates tighter confines with greater ease. Hyundai offers two engines here: a base 2.4-liter four-cylinder and a stronger, livelier turbocharged 2.0-liter.

Despite being the smaller sibling, the Sport is still quite roomy and boasts comfortable seating for adults and enough luggage or cargo space to easily handle daily errands and family life. And in keeping with Hyundai's current tradition, the Santa Fe Sport offers some pretty appealing convenience and luxury features for pricing that's quite competitive. Topping it all off is Hyundai's generous warranty coverage.

In addition, the 2014 Santa Fe Sport matches up in just about every area with top-ranked small crossover SUVs like the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4. One of the few areas in which the Hyundai comes up short is fuel economy. Compared with the aforementioned competition, the Santa Fe Sport trails by 3-4 mpg in combined driving. But even with that caveat, we still wholeheartedly recommend the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for your crossover SUV short list.

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport models

The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a small crossover SUV with seating for five. It's available in base and 2.0 Turbo trims. Standard features for the base model include 17-inch alloy wheels; a rear spoiler; LED headlight accents; tinted rear windows; keyless entry; cruise control; a trip computer; full power accessories; air-conditioning; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; cloth upholstery; 40/20/40-split folding rear seats; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; Hyundai's BlueLink telematics system; and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB/iPod integration.

Optional is the Popular Equipment package, which adds automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, roof rack rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a 4.3-inch touchscreen for audio control, a rearview camera and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar support). The Premium Equipment package can be added to this and includes keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, sliding 60/40-split rear seats (with remote folding latches in the cargo area), dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded gauges, a color trip computer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear window sunshades and a blind-spot monitoring system.

The Sport 2.0T comes with all of the above, along with a more powerful turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels and a tow package.

The Technology package is available for both base Premium and 2.0T models and adds larger wheels (19-inch for the 2.0T and 18-inch for base Premium Equipment package models), xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a navigation system with an 8-inch touchscreen, an upgraded audio system for the base Premium model and a 12-speaker Infinity surround-sound system for the 2.0T.

2014 Highlights

The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport receives a few extra standard and optional features for 2014, including a blind-spot monitoring system.

Performance & mpg

Powering the base 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 190 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The only available transmission is a six-speed automatic. Fuel economy estimates are decent, with an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/27 mpg highway) for front-wheel drive. With all-wheel drive, fuel economy drops to 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/25 mpg highway). Most competitors have slightly better fuel economy ratings.

The Santa Fe Sport 2.0T has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that increases output to 264 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy drops only slightly, with an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/27 mpg highway) for the front-drive 2.0T and 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/24 mpg highway) for all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive 2.0T Santa Fe accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is slower than average for a small crossover with an upgraded engine.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front seat active head restraints and hill hold and descent control. Also standard is BlueLink, Hyundai's emergency telematics system, which offers roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and monitoring features for parents with teenage drivers (speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits). A rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring system are optional on the base model and standard on the 2.0T.

In government crash testing, the Santa Fe Sport earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn't tested the Santa Fe Sport, but the larger, three-row Santa Fe earned a top "Good" rating in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. It also earned a top rating for its head restraint/seat design for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Santa Fe 2.0T AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is about 5 feet longer than average.

Driving

On either side of the driving spectrum, the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport has the potential to impress. Used as a leisurely commuter and kid shuttle, it offers a luxuriously compliant ride and the cabin remains whisper-quiet, even at highway speeds. On winding mountain passes, the Santa Fe feels fairly light and sporty for this class of vehicle. There are a couple of demerits, however. The steering has a tendency to wander on the highway (necessitating frequent small corrections by the driver), and rear visibility is poor due to its thick rear roof pillars (making the available rearview camera a must-have).

We've found the 2.0T engine impressive, with a smooth delivery of power that is on par with that of some V6 engines. As a result, this Santa Fe gets up to highway speeds with authority. Gearchanges from the automatic transmission can be a bit delayed, but the changes are so smooth that this minor sluggishness will likely go unnoticed. Budget permitting, we prefer the 2.0T engine, but the base engine will likely satisfy most drivers.

Interior

The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport has one of the nicer cabins in the small-to-midsize crossover SUV class. This is thanks in no small part to the cabin's outstanding materials quality, thoughtful placement of controls and overall spaciousness. As we've come to expect from Hyundai, the Santa Fe's cockpit could serve as a benchmark for elegant simplicity in the segment. Switchgear is well-organized and legible, while the touchscreen menus and functions are as intuitive as it gets.

The front seats are pretty comfortable for longer drives, with enough adjustments to accommodate drivers of all sizes. Second-row passengers will also find the quarters to their liking, with a wide range of recline angle and plenty of head- and legroom for the average adult, even with the optional panoramic sunroof.

Many crossover shoppers pay close attention to cargo capacity, and the Sport boasts a healthy 35.4 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seats. The second-row seats fold flat to accept 71.5 cubes, which is right up there with the capacity offered by the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

5(69%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.5
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still great after 40K
dallasterrain,12/15/2013
2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
UPDATE: Hello Edmunds readers. They asked me to update this review of my Santa Fe Sport. It now has 90K miles. Everything below still holds true and I still love my Santa Fe. Big issue however. At about 80K miles, the engine quit. It went into limp mode and I happened to be within a couple miles of the dealership in a residential neighborhood and was able to drive it very slowly there. They put me in a brand new 2019 Santa Fe rental for 10 weeks at no charge and replaced my engine for free. Evidently this engine failure is a known problem to Hyundai and they really didn't push backk too much about replacing it. So, I fell in love with the 2019 while I had it, except it did not have the turbo and is a real slug. When I got mine back I realized how much that extra power added to the enjoyment factor. It won't push you back in your seat, but it's more than adequate and feels effortless when accelerating. I had my 2013 painted to cover the myriad rock chips it had picked up on the hood over the years, and voila!, I felt like I had a new vehicle! As of this writing, it has about 90K on it. The interior still looks like new and is as comfortable as ever. Interestingly, with the new engine, my mileage dropped significantly. Now I get about 18 mpg around town and 24 mpg on the highway. So, about 20 or so in mixed driving when I used to get 22 mpg. But other than the engine failing, I've had zero mechanical or any other problems. So now I've got a 2013 Santa Fe Sport with a new engine, new paint job that still looks sharp and drives well. At this point, I feel like I can easily squeeze two or three years out of it, and why not? Now I own it outright and it looks good and runs great. I see that the new Hyundai Santa Fe is coming out with a "refresh" of the already new body style in 2021, so I will wait until at least then before I contemplate getting a new one. But I still love this one for all the details listed below and it has proven to be a fantastic buy and car companion over the years. So, if you're reading a review about a 2013 Santa Fe Sport, I would have to guess you are thinking about buying a used one. After the engine went on me, I did some research and discovered Hyundai had the same thing happening to a lot of different models in the 2012 to 2014 model years, so buyer beware! As an original owner, they treated me great, but I would not buy a used model from those years without doing a ton of due diligence. But if you're interested in this model, and you find one with a replaced engine, I would jump on it. Love my Santa Fe Sport! Edmunds asked me to update my review. I've now had my Turbo Sport going on 4 years and 54 thousand miles. The only problem I've had is the plastic trim came undone around the bottom of the drivers seat. Hyundai fixed it for free. Also, I have a few rock chips on the nose and a couple door dings. But overall, still looks great. See my review below. Bottom line is that I still love my Sport and would buy another one. Note: I especially like the design of the open cubby below the dash. Perfect for tossing in my GPS and cell phone. Love the interior. Looks like new! Another note: The turning radius is a very tight 38.5 feet. You really notice how easy it is to whip in and out of parking spots or make a U turn. No other SUV comes close :) Below is my original review with updates. Except now I'm 63 :) I'm a 59 year old short, fat guy in Dallas, TX. I was looking for a comfortable but somewhat sporty smaller SUV. The Santa Fe Sport hits the sweet spot. I drove the CRV, RAV-4 and the CX-5 and I owned the GMC Terrain. As they say, when I sat in the Sport I found it just right. I got the turbo with leather. None of the others were as comfortable as the Sport which I know is a very individual thing. Also, for me, the Sport has just the right amount of room without being too small. It's really quite roomy and the seats are wide enough to accommodate an, ahem, "executive" body style. The turbo is very quick but gets mediocre gas mileage; about 20 mpg in mixed city driving. UPDATE 2 1/2 years & 40+k miles later Still love my Santa Fe. I've had zero mechanical problems. Now average about 22 mpg in mixed driving and have gotten as much as 28 on only steady speed highway driving at or below 70 mph. Love the tight turning radius but the steering could feel a little tighter. Still has plenty of power with the turbo, great storage capacity and a very comfortable drive. Had to replace the tires about 5k miles ago. Other than that, just routine maintenance. I would buy another one :)
78,000 miles update; 3+ year update
dallasterrain,12/30/2013
2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Edmonds asked me to review my car again, so here we are at 5 1/2 years and 78,000 miles. It has been a fantastic car up until now. Suddenly, the engine went! The check engine light came on, the car went into "limp" mode, so I had it towed into the dealership. This evidently is a common problem with Hyundai engines. Not sure if it is only the turbos or not, but the service rep said they see this alot and they had to follow Hyundai's protocol. That meant replacing a wireing harness and some sensor first and if that didn't work, then replace the engine. It didn't work. Hyundai has been great. They paid for the tow, the rental and of course the engine. So far, it has been three weeks. They anticipated up to six weeks. So, we shall see if it comes back fixed. Also, the paint has begun to peel off the nose of the hood. Looks terrible. I'm planning on getting it painted if the engine fix is good. Other than that huge issue, all is well. Still love the car. The ergonomics are perfect for me. The interior still looks very good. Gas mileage is about 22 mpg on average and up to 26 mpg on the highway. I have loved this vehicle and am anxious to get it back. And, yes, I would buy another one! St Just drove from Dallas to Knoxville and back. My turbo was a great cruiser. Very comfortable and quiet. Averaged 25 mpg overall for the trip cruising at about 80 most of the way with it set on ECO. Did a long stint between Memphis and Little Rock going between 70 and 75 and averaged about 27 mpg. They always say if you slow down you get better gas mileage! Not the best gas mileage but love everything else about the vehicle. My brother has a brand new Lexus RX350 and my Sport measures up very favorably to it. Almost the exact same size. The Sport's interior has a nicer layout. The Lexus has a 6 with about 8 more hp and got 22 mpg on their trip. UPDATE: 42,000 miles. Still love my Sport! Not one single problem. Did have to change out the tires at 35K. Nice highway cruiser with plenty of power. Still gets about 22mpg in mixed driving. Can get up to 28 mpg on the highway if I'm going the speed limit. I usually get about 25 going 75 to 85. One of the things I love about this vehicle is its tight turning radius. Makes a big difference and makes it feel smaller. The turbo gives you plenty of power but won't push you back into your seat. The only very minor complaint I have is that the steering is a little slow/loose feeling. Oh, and beware the enormous blind spot. The third back windows are small and sweep up. Nice look from outside but you can't see anything. Get the blind spot warning! I still love everything about this vehicle and will certainly get another one when the time comes!
2014 FWD Santa Fe Sport Homerun
jac2007,02/03/2014
I took my time and test-drove many cars (Rouge, Murano, RAV4, CRV, CX9) and none came close to the comfort and style of the Santa Fe Sport. I love driving the car, it handles so well I cant see why anyone else would by any other vehicle.
Best 5 passenger crossover we found
bill317,06/29/2014
We were looking for a replacement for our SUV, but we didn't need the 3rd row seating. We also wanted something a little smaller, but no smaller than our other vehicle (a CRV). After we cross shopped the RAV4, Rogue, CRV, Escape, Murano, and Pilot we had decided on buying a CRV when we looked at the Santa Fe Sport and were sold after our test drive. It has more leg room and driver comfort than any of the other vehicles we considered. It is every bit as comfortable as our big SUV but is smaller, more economical, and has a better set of features. We have the premium and technology packages, and love the features. We never considered a Hyundai before but are very satisfied with it.
See all 45 reviews of the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
264 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
264 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Overview

The Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is offered in the following submodels: Santa Fe Sport SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base is priced between $11,200 and$15,900 with odometer readings between 41505 and90221 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T is priced between $12,490 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 33469 and102446 miles.

Which used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2014 Santa Fe Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,200 and mileage as low as 33469 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

