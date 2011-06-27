  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Electric
  4. 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Ioniq Electric
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,045
See Ioniq Electric Inventory
Starting MSRP
$38,615
See Ioniq Electric Inventory
Engine TypeElectricElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Combined MPG133133
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive1-speed direct drive
Ad
10 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai IONIQ Electric
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
EPA City MPGe145 mi.145 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe133 mi.133 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)145/121 mpg145/121 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)5.8 hr.5.8 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe121 mi.121 mi.
Combined MPG133133
EPA kWh/100 mi2525
Fuel typeElectric fuelElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range170 mi.170 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Base engine typeElectricElectric
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesno
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyes
LED headlampnoyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
8 total speakersnoyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
1 one-touch power windowsyesno
hands-free entryyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Cargo Netyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyes
Cargo Coveryesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front head room39.1 in.38.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
clothyesno
leathernoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.52.9 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Length176.0 in.176.0 in.
Curb weight3371 lbs.3488 lbs.
Gross weight4343 lbs.4343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.23.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height58.1 in.58.1 in.
EPA interior volume119.2 cu.ft.119.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload972 lbs.855 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Shadow
  • Intense Blue
  • Stellar Silver
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Ceramic White
  • Electric Shadow
  • Intense Blue
  • Stellar Silver
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Ceramic White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Dark Gray, cloth
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyes
P205/55R16 tiresyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,045
Starting MSRP
$38,615
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Ioniq Electric InventorySee Ioniq Electric Inventory

Related 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars