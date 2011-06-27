2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|133
|133
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|EPA City MPGe
|145 mi.
|145 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|133 mi.
|133 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|145/121 mpg
|145/121 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|5.8 hr.
|5.8 hr.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|121 mi.
|121 mi.
|Combined MPG
|133
|133
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|25
|25
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|170 mi.
|170 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Electric
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|no
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|LED headlamp
|no
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|8 total speakers
|no
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|clock
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|38.2 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Front hip room
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.9 in.
|52.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.7 in.
|35.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Length
|176.0 in.
|176.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3371 lbs.
|3488 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4343 lbs.
|4343 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.0 cu.ft.
|23.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|119.2 cu.ft.
|119.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|972 lbs.
|855 lbs.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,045
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
