Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Sedan Consumer Reviews
Happy
I purchased the vehicle as a certified used car from a Hyundai dealership. Own it two weeks and have put on 1,000 miles. I will purchase snow tires for the winter months. While this car is great - I wished it was AWD for peace of mind.
Awesome Car
Compare Price,Mileage,Appearence and Ride Quality to other Luxury Cars. This Car is Loaded with All The Bells and Whistles. It has an Excellent Ride, Handles Well and has an Awesome Look. Simply Beautiful !!!
Nice car for the money
Purchased mine in July 2014 Nice car now has 18000 miles with no issues however the cost of car vs what options are in it ,think it a bit short for being the basic model probably could have purchased a fully loaded Chrysler 300 with all options otherwise it's a nice car
my New Genesis 2014
picked up car 2 weeks ago New,after driving and putting on about 400 miles found some areas disappointing . Contrary to what is on you tube from motor week, car and driver etc etc. yes car in quite if your stopped at a light or slow moving traffic. Surprised at the road noise level inside the cabin traded in a Chrysler200 (2011) S model which was much more Quite . Engine noise is Quite as well as wind noise, BUT that road noise is a killer Don't know if its the tires or what ???
"It's a Hyundai"
Not to be negative when I'm saying "It's a Hyundai" but I bought the car new in 2014 and can't tell you how many times I was asked "what brand of car is that?" All positive. I realize that the car was a big leap for Hyundai and really was the start of a separate brand today for Hyundai. And when I bought it I realized that the car was a derivative from perceived higher end cars like Lexus and to an extent BMW. Resale value was not great after 5 years but thoroughly enjoyed owning the car.
